Xitsonga singer Benny Mayengani's massive house impressed social media users even though it is still under construction

After an X user shared a video of his unfinished house, many people lauded him for his hard work, saying they were inspired

The three-time Xitsonga Music Awards nominee has achieved immense success in the local music scene

Celebrated Xitsonga singer Benny Mayangeni has shown off his massive condo that left the internet inspired.

Benny Mayangeni's house is top-tier, and he left netizens inspired. Image: @bennymayenganiofficial

First look at Benny Mayangeni's mansion

The Nwana U Tiva Mutswari hitmaker, Benny Mayengani, showed off his massive house, which was still under construction at the time.

After an X user @r_gadaffi shared a video of his unfinished house, with a luxury car entering the property.

Netizens applaud Benny for his outstanding work

X users have lauded the three-time Xitsonga Music Awards nominee after having achieved immense success in the local music scene. All Benny Mayangeni's achievements have awarded him such luxury assets, like his house.

@vrmolema said:

"Nice... reminds me of Papa Penny's gaza."

@Deartroublegal lauded:

"Wow! Absolutely huge and beautiful."

@Doctor_101Love added:

"That's a great crib."

@RealCaptainSA added:

"Big Bold and Beautiful...wish to see the final product."

@ngwenya_welcome said:

"Zulu proverb says "akuvelwa kanye kanye, kungemadlebe mbongolo" I mean he built such a beautiful house at the age of 45."

@African_Redbone said:

"Now that’s a goal there. Luxury ko magaeng is top tier."

@Northberg014 said:

"He just couldn't wait for it to be done. A Beautiful house though."

@Nelson_de_3rd added:

"Benny’s house is dope."

Makhadzi shows off her 3rd mansion

In a previous report from Briefly News, Venda-born singer Makhadzi shared the news of her third property purchase.

Award-winning singer Makhadzi had once again purchased another home, making this her third house. In her previous post, Makhadzi shared two stunning pictures with a funny caption about who will not occupy the new home as she has two more.

Mzansi gathered to congratulate the homeowner, and many hailed her as their role model after having achieved so much through hard work.

