Zakes Bantwini has taken accountability for the bad reviews he got from fans who attended the Abantu Festival at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

Zakes Bantwini has apologised for the terrible service at Abantu Festival. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini speaks out after Abantu's bad reviews

Social media was on fire after fans came out guns blazing at Zakes Bantwini. Many people who attended the Abantu Festival in Cape Town said the service at the event was bad. People, including those in the Business Lounge and VIP sections, said they had to stand in long queues for hours to get drinks and food.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Osama hitmaker thanked fans for attending the show. He however admitted that his crew has noted the negative comments and they are working tirelessly to rectify that. He wrote:

"Thank you for all the support on our first Abantu stadium event. We made history together, along with all those in attendance, the artists that performed, our stakeholders and partners, and everyone that supported us as we embarked on this journey.

"That being said, we are also aware of some challenges experienced in our beverage and hospitality offering and would like to extend our sincere apologies to those affected. Currently, we are in dialogue with stadium management to troubleshoot all aspects of the show.

"Once this internal process has concluded, we will communicate measures to be taken for future editions of Abantu. Rest assured all of your feedback has been noted and well-received and we will implement the necessary changes to ensure that we provide concertgoers with the service they expect and deserve from us."

Zakes Bantwini's post gets mixed reactions

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Zakes Bantwini's post. Some demanded their refunds while others applauded him for speaking out.

@somilanathi said:

"As one of the disappointed people I really hope you guys do better as this is an amazing concept that a bad experience that we had may result in not supporting the show again."

@jenileenmckay wrote:

"The performances was awesome just the way things was done from us not getting drinks and tht we can't leave tht just bad after all this drama it was awesome zakes was definitely on fire best part of the whole drama."

@silo_athi added:

"I will never give any credit, for me it was a disappointing event. People have been asking about the dos and dons no answer they were surprised with insane rules on the event. Where we were told that you get in to the stadium you cant go out hayi mna am not happy."

