The EFF criticises Finance Minister Godongwana's budget cuts, citing concerns about vital grants and essential infrastructure

South Africans shared mixed opinions on the EFF's stance on the Budget Policy Statement, revealing a divided public sentiment

Shivhambu's economic insights ignite a spirited debate on government debt and economic comprehension in the country

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) expressed their rejection of the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) tabled by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, calling it irrational and reckless.

Stating their case in a statement, the party said it did not make sense to cut grants meant for essential community developments, including the grant of poverty relief, early childhood development, and educational infrastructure. They said:

"The majority of municipalities in South Africa, including metropolitan municipalities that are capable of collecting revenue, are in financial stress. These cuts are aimed at conditional grants for upgrading informal settlements, improving public transport, and other essential infrastructure.

"Our people are still using bucket toilets, children are still learning under trees, and many of our people are still living in spaceless informal settlements without clean and drinkable water. These budget cuts are, therefore, nonsensical, senseless, and must be rejected," read the statement."

The party also stated that Godongwana does not have a plan to decrease government debt, now sitting at R4.8 trillion with annual borrowing terms increased to R533 billion per year.

Read the full statement from the EFF below:

South Africans weigh in on the EFF's statement

Commenting on the statement posted by EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivhambu on X, South Africans were torn apart, with some concurring with Shivhambu's views while some thought his comprehension of basic economics was questionable.

Below are some of the reactions:

@ThapeloMza asked:

"How long are we going to wait to remove the ANC? We all know the Ruperts won't allow that to happen. Only war can remove ANC and get the land back."

@ZakiMathebula commented:

"It's always nice to listen to Floyd, he's very important to this government hopefully so he can get to work as one of the planners of our economy in this country he understands the business and the way things must go ."

@khayelitshatrav complimented Floyd by saying:

"As business people some of us feel jittery to say you are right because we might be targeted. Kodwa deep down we know when genius speaks. Big ups Floyd!"

@AceMcG33 remarked:

"We've also got a huge problem of government debt, socialists seem to think that coffers are infinite."

@JK_ZA cautioned: commented:

"And this, ladies and gents, is exactly why never vote for the EFF. They will bankrupt this country, as they don't understand the absolute fundamental basics of economics."

@joescot89898436 lambasted:

"With a worker's overall that is dry cleaned? Never ever touched grease? Haikona! Marx and God cannot exist."

The EFF purges 62 of its members

