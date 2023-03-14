Levels and role of the national government in South Africa in 2023

Each democracy has a specific governing system that helps to regulate the system and ensure all facets that help run the country are working as they should. Knowing the levels and role of the national government in South Africa can help you better understand exactly what is happening behind the scenes. Here is the full rundown of how the governing bodies work.

The three levels of government in South Africa and their roles serve the purpose of functional workflow in governing bodies. These functions include creating and passing legislation, coordinating relevant departments and their responsibilities, and ensuring the constitution's values.

Knowing the three structures of government can help you identify which department is responsible for these roles that they take on. Here, we explain how the levels of the national, provincial and local governments function and why they are fundamental for smoothly running the country.

Three levels of government and their responsibilities

As mentioned, the three levels of government include national, provincial and local. The three levels of government and their functions vary from social care and housing to enforcing legislation and policies.

What is the role of the national government?

So, what is the national government in South Africa, exactly? This sector is the largest, considerably most influential government sector.

Knowing this, what is the role of the national government in service delivery in South Africa? Five functions of the national government in South Africa include, but are not limited to:

South Africa's national defence (armed forces)

The criminal justice system (safety and security, courts)

Higher education (training colleges, universities)

Water and energy (electricity) resources

Administrative functions (home affairs, collection of national taxes)

Who is South Africa's national government?

The current governing political party is the African National Congress (ANC). They make up members of parliament, the cabinet and multiple departments. It is important to note that members of other political parties are involved in parliament.

What is the role of the provincial government?

The role of the provincial government in South Africa is to manage each province according to its governing bodies. Five functions of the provincial government include, but are not limited to:

Social services (education, housing)

Health and social development (welfare, medical care)

Economic functions (agriculture and roads)

Provincial governance and administration (legislature, provincial treasury, local government and human settlements)

Tourism (provincial promotion for tourists)

What is the role of the local government?

The smallest tier of the three levels is local government, which is responsible for regulating municipal-related issues. Five functions of the provincial government include, but are not limited to:

Local economic development (increasing jobs locally)

Community enrichment programmes (community upliftment)

Municipal infrastructure (adequate housing and other facilities)

Local government turnaround strategies (improved service delivery)

Budget management (responsible financial spending locally)

The levels and roles of the national government in South Africa play an integral part in keeping the country functioning optimally. Each position is equally as crucial in the smooth running of the nation.

