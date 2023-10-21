Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took steps against several of its members who fell short of their duties at a crucial time

EFF celebrated 10 years of its existence, and many of the official members were meant to be a part of its celebration

Some authorities of the EFF failed to make sure that supporters were able to make it to the FNB stadium for the event

JOHANNESBURG- The EFF vowed to deal with members who did not do their job decisively. Over 400 officials faced consequences for failing to make transport arrangements during the EFF's 10 years celebration at FNB Stadium.

The EFF axed more members following their failure to deliver supporters to the party's 10-year celebration at FNB stadium.

Source: Getty Images

The EFF made it clear that they would not make excuses for any members who disappointed supporters. South Africans shared their thoughts about EFFs harsh reaction to the disappointing members.

EFF takes action against incompetent leaders

The EFF celebrated 10 years, but it was not all good news. Julius Malema revealed that supporters could not attend the FNB Stadium celebration because some members and public representatives failed to arrange transport.

In response, EFF banned 400 members, which included members of Parliament, provincial legislature and counsellors, from attending the celebration. According to SABC News, 62 were officially expelled from the party after failing to cater to supporters

EFF member suspended

Julius Malema's EFF explained that the members of the EFF failed to deliver on their responsibilities. The party insisted there was no excuse for the failure since they had more than enough time.

According to SABC News, most members were dismissed from the KZN. The EFF demanded immediate resignations from over 210 members.

South Africans discuss EFF big move

Many people uploaded to the EFF to make a move against people who don't do their jobs. Others, naysayers, expressed they have little faith in the party.

Moleko Fanie Mofokeng shared their thoughts:

"The party that needs consistent policies. Everything is based on what Julius Malena tells them to do, and you can not hold a different view from him otherwise, you are expelled without notice. This guy is a real dictator."

Tshepo Malepe said:

"Maybe we'll have 400 new political parties. That's how Mzansi politics rolls."

Ngwana Oa Mobu commented:

"We ain't playing here, we are all here to achieve economic freedom. Laziness will not be tolerated."

Aubrey Mantwana wrote:

"I can't wait to hear their side of the story from those this party dismisses. They must have a press briefing."

Nkosiy Masuku added:

"This man has too much anger."

Mar Vegas was impressed:

"That party is growing big. Unwanted plants must be expelled, not just to accommodate good things, and rotten eggs, tomatoes or teeth will give a bad name to the people's party. Remember, everyone is targeting CIC next year. I wish you the best, Juju."

Cebo Bhele Makupula agreed:

"Holding people accountable for failing to do their job. All successful organizations do it."

SA casts doubt on Malema's confidence in EFF

Briefly News previously reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema got South Africans talking after expressing his confidence that the EFF will govern after the 2024 elections.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, 27 August, Malema said he would not accept anything but an outright victory in the much-anticipated polls.

The EFF leader's expectations are a bit of a tall order. While the party has grown in number and popularity since it was established 10 years ago, a 50% haul in the polls is a great leap from the 10.80% the Red Berets garnered in the 2019 elections.

Source: Briefly News