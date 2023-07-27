The Economic Freedom Fighters have followed the on its promise to discipline non-performing public representatives

The party released the names of over 400 MPs, councillors and provincial legislature members who have been banned from attending the 10th-anniversary rally

The scores of banned EFF representatives were banned for failing to secure transport to the rally for their constituents

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters is not a party that makes ideal threats, and it just proved that with a spicy press release.

The Economic Freedom Fighters has banned over 400 public representatives from its 10th-anniversary rally at FNB stadium. Image: Darren Stewart & EMMANUEL CROSET

Source: Getty Images

The party officially banned 439 public representatives from its 10th-anniversary rally for failing to meet the EFF's lofty expectations.

Julius Malema vows to ban non-performing EFF public representatives

Earlier in July, EFF leader Julius Malema vowed that all the party representatives who failed to meet the deadline to secure busses that would ferry supporters to the party's 10th-anniversary rally would be named and shamed.

And boy did the party follow through in spectacular fashion on Wednesday evening, 26 July.

The party took to Twitter and released the names of countless councillors, members of provincial legislators and members of parliament in a scathing statement.

EFF exploring other consequences for public representatives

In the statement, the EFF claimed that it had given representatives six months with plenty of time to secure transportation for their constituency.

The red berets added that in addition to being banned from the highly anticipated rally, the party would explore other disciplinary options to institute against the non-performing representatives.

Making an unexpected appearance on the list is the former EFF chairperson for KwaZulu-natal Vusi Khaoza. Khoza is one of the MPs that have been banned.

Nesws24 reported that Khoza had been entertaining crowds at the EFF's 10th birthday celebration at Marikana Koppie hours before the list was published.

Below are some comments:

@goolammv said:

"Say what you want to about The EFF, at least they have proper consequence management. The ANC can learn from them."

@Ubuntu__Bethu asked:

"Dictatorship or decisive leadership?"

@kabelodick joked:

"They must stay at home, we are not going to be fighting for meat at the stadium with lazy people."

@Mrs_Insults criticised:

"They were given enough time (a whole 6 to 7 months)to organize transportation for their constituencies but failed big time."

