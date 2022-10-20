The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) won its first ward in Mpumalanga following a by-election in KaHhoyi

Mafia Surprise Fane retained 57.7% of the votes and won ward 11 in Nkomazi local municipality

EFF Provincial Chairperson Collen Sedibe said Fane is an example of what a ward councillor should be

MPUMALANGA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has gained control of its first ward in Mpumalanga following a by-election in KaHhoyi. Mafia Surprise Fane won ward 11 in Nkomazi local municipality after retaining 57.7% of the votes on Wednesday, 19 October.

EFF Mafia Surprise Fane has won Ward 11 in Nkomazi local municipality in Mpumalanga. Image: Waldo Swiegers & @CollenGwebu

More than 2,878 votes were cast, and 1662 were in favour of Fane, according to the Independent Electoral Commission. The EFF beat African National Congress’ Zandile Ngomane and an independent candidate, Rose Khoza.

The political party took to Twitter to congratulate Fane on winning the election and said:

“The EFF is the official opposition in Mpumalanga and our people are continuing to show faith in the fastest-growing movement in the country!”

EFF Provincial Chairperson Collen Sedibe told SowetanLIVE that Fane was the right man for the job since he lives in the community and wants the best for the residents. She said the community trusts him, and he is an example of what a ward councillor should be.

Sedibe praised the newly elected ward councillor for serving people in the rural community despite falling under the ANC rule.

Citizens congratulate the newly elected ward councillor:

@AdvMagadze said:

“There are smiles and joy all around Nkomazi today, You’d swear EFF won national elections. everyone is celebrating this young soldier. first EFF councillor in Nkomazi. This is huge, indeed a victory for the youth of Nkomazi.”

@Ndi_Muvenda_ commented:

“Mafia worked the ground everyone saw it he was there for his community he showed them love different from other politicians who are socialists. saw programs that he was doing, and I was very sure his going to take that one. national leadership should consult him on how to win elections.”

@KilaniLizzie added:

“History in the making. Cllr Mafia Fane is the first and the youngest ward councillor of the EFF in Mpumalanga. As young people we are proud.”

