The Economic Freedom Fighters and the Inkatha Freedom Party leaders held a bilateral meeting in Johannesburg

The opposition parties discussed coalitions and governance in the country in what has been dubbed a "long overdue" meeting

South Africans are unsure if the meeting was a good idea, with some people saying the IFP will regret entering into a coalition with the EFF

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters and the Inkatha Freedom Party leaders held a "long overdue" bilateral meeting on Wednesday, 19 October, in Johannesburg.

The meeting was led by EFF leader Julius Malema and IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa. The political organisations met to discuss coalitions and various issues relating to governance.

EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu took to social media to share a few images from the meeting and captioned the post by saying political organisations led by human beings should meet.

According to TimesLIVE, this meeting with the IFP comes after the EFF held similar meetings with the African National Congress (ANC) leadership in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The EFF met with ANC Gauteng provincial leader Panyaza Lesufi after Malema alluded that he would be willing to partner up with the party if the ANC elects treasurer-general Paul Mashatile as the next party president at the elective conference in December.

However, last year, Malema lambasted Mashatile and called him dishonest after ANC workers were not paid their salaries for months. He also vowed never to work with Mashatile.

South Africans applaud the EFF for meeting with the IFP

@SupaUNLOCKD said:

"The EFF is in a league of its own, they are very strategic. They are playing a long game, they are positioning themselves. They understand that politics is about time and space."

@british_umpire said:

"Wow, the body language of dominance (or age?) All @EFFSouthAfrica leaning forward with arms on the table and IFP slouching backward on their chairs.‍♂️"

Others argued that the meeting was a bad move

@KJ25132854 said:

"To be honest, no political party will be happy to be in coalition with EFF because the coalition will depend on Julius' mood."

@mpiyakhe8 said:

"Being in a coalition with EFF is riskier than betting on a match outcome of Kaiser Chiefs, that man, you will never know what he stands for."

EFF member advocate Dali Mpofu says the ANC will be making a mistake by giving Ramaphosa a 2nd term

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Senior Counsel Advocate Dali Mpofu and staunch member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), says he will be happy if President Cyril Ramphosa is elected for a second term.

The African National Congress (ANC) will host the 55th elective conference in December, and his home branch in Soweto has already nominated Ramaphosa to run for a second term.

Speaking on DJ Sbu's podcast, The Hustlers Corner, Mpofu stated that if ANC branches made the mistake of giving Ramaphosa a second term, it would be a great advantage for the EFF.

