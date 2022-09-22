African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe has big plans to improve the party’s financial state

The politician is vying for the position of treasurer-general at the party’s 55th national conference set for December

Mabe also proposed that the ANC amends its constitution to allow either two treasurer-generals or a deputy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

GAUTENG - African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe has big plans to turn around the ruling party’s financial state. The politician is vying for the position of treasurer-general at the party’s 55th national conference in December.

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe has plans to turn around the party's finances. Image: Jeff J Mitchell & Dino Lloyd

Source: Getty Images

The ANC has been experiencing financial issues and has struggled to settle its monthly R18 million bill for its staff. Mabe spoke to TimesLIVE about his plans and said the party might need to consider crowdfunding and other fundraising strategies.

The treasurer-general hopeful said the single biggest cost of the ANC is human capital. However, he said if the issue is dealt with, then the biggest cost would be the election campaign.

Mabe said the party should consider hiring personal assistants that perform functions for the organisation rather than employing one person for every senior management head. He also proposed that the ANC amends its constitution to allow either two treasurer-generals or a deputy.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mabe said the party needs a change in gear and mindset of its members. During the interview, the politician said the success of the ANC depends on the actions taken by members and leaders of the party.

Mabe, former ANC Youth League Deputy President Andile Lungisa and Ekurhuleni Chairperson Mzwandile Masina have confirmed their plans to contend for the position. According to the Mail & Guardian, the treasurer-general position is considered the toughest in the top six.

South Africans react to Pule Mabe’s remarks:

@akubenjalo1 said:

“Unfortunately, 2024 is too far to remove these thieves.”

@kgaogeloMohlala wrote:

“Pure Cadre deployment.”

@PaulMar53540012 added:

“May I suggest he remove himself?”

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe caught in a lie about loadshedding during appearance on Podcast and Chill

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Spokesperson of the African National Congress Pule Mabe has been on the top of trending lists this week for his views on various aspects.

However, the politician who made an appearance on Podcast and Chill seemingly got caught out in a lie. Mabe sat down with MacG and Sol Phenduka Mabe and said he was affected by loadshedding just like citizens.

A video clip of the incident has been doing its rounds on Twitter, and South Africans could not help but relish in the joy of watching the ruling party’s spokesperson be lost for words.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News