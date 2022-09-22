Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said loadshedding is expected to ease within the coming days

He said while the country will still experience rolling blackouts, they would not be as severe as those recently experienced

Gordhan reassured citizens that there was “no risk whatsoever” of persistent power outages in the near future

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan believes the worst of the country’s electricity woes will soon be a thing of the past.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that loadshedding will ease. Image: Dean Hutton & Halden Krog

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were thrust into the darkness for several hours at a time causing havoc across the nation.

Gordhan said loadshedding should ease within the coming days as the generation supply improves.

He said while the country will still experience rolling blackouts, they would not be as severe as those recently experienced. The minister said Eskom’s management has been doing the best they can, According to News24.

He said constant reviews about whether the governance and the management of Eskom are capable to help with the crisis are needed.

Gordhan said there was “no risk whatsoever” of persistent power outages, TimesLIVE reported. However, he also added that additional capacity that should have been built 20 years ago now requires massive investment in the energy infrastructure.

South Africans react to the comments:

@Indepentdepend1 said:

“He talks nonsense, he has been quiet all along.”

@TsekoMokoena19 wrote:

“We don’t have an electricity crisis but a leadership crisis. If we can remove Cyril Ramaphosa and Pravin Jamnandas Gordan the problem will be solved.”

@DaveThipe added:

“Every blackout, same script. “We apologize for the inconvenience...old generation fleet, Eskom management, renewables, IPP’s etc.”

Thabo Mbeki calls for Eskom’s leadership to be held accountable for loadshedding, SA says he is to blame

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former President Thabo Mbeki has called for Eskom’s executives to be held accountable for the energy crisis.

He was speaking at the University of South Africa’s Muckleneuk Campus on Wednesday, 21 September, when he made the remarks. During the lecture, Mbeki questioned those who made the decisions that led to the country’s electricity woes.

He speculated that the management that was in charge when Eskom’s woes began wanted to increase the possibilities for black economic empowerment.

