DURBAN - News24 journalist Karyn Maughan has labelled former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution against her as “meritless” and has lodged court papers to interdict the legal attack.

Zuma filed a case against Maughan and Advocate Billy Downer for allegedly working together to “leak” a medical note from his doctor. The private prosecution came after National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute Downer.

Maughan said the summons was an unlawful, vexatious abuse of the process of the court, EWN reported. She said Zuma is attempting to intimidate and harass her and that the summons was a “cynical” attack on the right to freedom of expression and free media.

The journalist said the private prosecution lacks standing since the former president did not suffer any personal injury from the alleged crimes. She added that the medical note was a court document and, therefore a part of the public record.

According to TimesLIVE, Maughan said Zuma’s supporters, family members and representatives of the Jacob G Zuma Foundation have repeatedly maligned and threatened her for doing her job.

At the time of the alleged crime, the former president was applying for a postponement of the criminal trial against him and the French arms company, Thales, because he was unwell.

The medical note was submitted to Judge Piet Koen and attached to the state’s and Zuma’s papers. Judge Koen stated that the note did not contain any significantly confidential information.

SA divided over summons:

@CT06389823 said:

“Jacob is stalling everything deliberately. He wants his ex-wife to pardon him if she becomes president.”

@bonnymfene wrote

“So, she doesn’t want to get her day in court? But others must? How great! No ways. She must go and answer as to how she obtained that medical information before it was placed before the court.”

@Sbujele2 posted:

“She must feel it, it’s not nice when the shoe is on the other side, no more doing graphs and analysis. She must focus now. Her lawyers will milk her dry.”

