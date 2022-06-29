The DA has criticised the newly elected African National Congress’ Gauteng Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi

The party said that his election confirms the urgency to replace the ANC with a DA-led government

The DA said the provincial chairperson has failed to be accountable for his failures in his current role

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng criticised the newly elected African National Congress’ Provincial Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi.

The opposition political party believes Lesufi does not possess leadership qualities and said the election confirms the urgency to replace the ANC with a DA-led government in the province.

The DA reacts to Panyaza Lesufi's appointment as ANC chairperson in Gauteng. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images & Laird Forbes/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Honing in on Lesufi’s performance in his current role, the DA said he has failed to be accountable for his failures. TimesLIVE reported that the chairperson would be tasked with improving the party’s numbers, which have seen a decline in the province.

The ANC’s four-day-long conference in Gauteng concluded with a big win for Lesufi. He managed to gain 575 votes. According to Eyewitness News, the education MEC secured 32 votes ahead of his competitor, Lebogang Maile.

Social media users are not having any of the DA’s comments and believe that the party should focus on its own agendas:

Lehlohonolo Nkwana said:

“It means this guy is the perfect candidate if he gives DA sleepless nights. Nice one.”

Titus Wamepe wrote:

“DA is just talking rubbish. Why can’t they review their performances in all three metros they are governing now. Is there anything better than before? Things have gone worse in GP metros.”

Dodeni Dhlamini commented:

“Why is the DA so ambitious about the ANC?”

Stenzo Pilusa added:

“And then suddenly they are experts in ANC affairs.”

