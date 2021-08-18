Glenvista High: 6 Students Identified, Government Will Not Pay for Damages

MEC for Education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi recently stated that six students have been identified and linked to the arson attack at Glenvista High

Part of the high school's hall was set alight allegedly by students who were protesting against writing an examination

Lesufi stated that the Gauteng government would not be paying for the damages caused by the attack

Education MEC in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi stated recently that six students have been linked to the arson attack at Glenvista High School, south of Johannesburg. The students have been identified.

Reports stated that the student refused to write a matric assessment exam. The students were supposed to write the assessment on Monday but refused to do so. After torching the hall, they were forced to write the exam outside.

ECR Newswatch reported that a projector screen, electrical wiring and curtains in the hall were set alight. Lesufi visited the school on Tuesday to assess the damage caused in the hall. Lesufi stated that the provincial government will not be paying for the damages by the fire to be fixed.

Lesufi added that the fire was extinguished before any major damage could occur. The estimated damage of the fire is around R400 000.

A report by EWN stated that an investigation is by the school's governing body is underway. The depart

The department said, however, that they would not be paying for the damages and said that the school would have to pay for the repairs. Lesufi explained that drastic steps would be taken but he believes that law enforcement agencies should also be part of the steps taken.

Previously, Briefly News reported that students from Glenvista High School south of Johannesburg allegedly set part of their school hall alight, this is according to the Gauteng Department of Education.

The arson attack occurred at the beginning of the week and various posts on social media showed the parts of the hall that were burnt.

It has been alleged that pupils set the hall alight in protest against writing examinations. Sarah Wissler, the local Councillor, stated on her social media that the students who participated in the incident are in grade 10. Below are just a few of the responses left by South Africans under Lesufi's post:

