High Schoolers Set Part of Hall on Fire, Write Exam Outside: "Perfect Solution"

A group of grade 10 students from Glenvista High School south of Johannesburg allegedly torched a part of their school hall

The students were supposedly protesting against an exam but were forced to write the same exam outside the school

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the area on Tuesday to assess the damage and shared images

Students from Glenvista High School south of Johannesburg allegedly set part of their school hall alight, this is according to the Gauteng Department of Education. The incident occurred on Monday and pictures shared online showed how curtains in the school's hall were torched.

High schoolers at Glenvista High in Gauteng reportedly set part of the hall on fire and were forced to write their exam outside. Image: @Lesufi

It has been alleged that pupils set the hall alight in protest against writing examinations. Sarah Wissler, the local Councillor, stated on her social media that the students who participated in the incident are in grade 10.

According to TimesLIVE, MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the educational facility on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by the students. He also shared an image of the students writing the exam outside.

Below are just a few of the responses left by South Africans under Lesufi's post:

@ThatoMahloko8 asked:

"Bathong, mara where are they getting these ideas from hayi?"

@mfundo_debrian shared:

"Kids burning schools? The future looks bleak."

@BridgetMasinga tweeted in response:

"Wait, what?!? Did I read this correctly? The students themselves burnt the hall to delay an exam. Hayibo, I hope you’re taking legal action against the involved students and their parents."

@TeffuJoy added:

"And there is no consequence for their actions. This is a bad attitude from the learners. Wow."

