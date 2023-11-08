Get to know Alejandro Fernández Jr., the Mexican ranchera singer

Alejandro Fernández Jr. is a Mexico-born singer who made a name for himself in the global entertainment industry by selling more than 20 million copies. It is easy to assume that he was cut out for success in the industry because his father was already in the singing business, but the truth is that his initial career was designing buildings.

Alejandro at a press conference and presentation at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Popularly known as El Potrillo, Alejandro Fernández Jr. initially relied on his Latin music heritage in terms of his craft and was renowned for making them popular. However, he enjoyed more fame when he began doing Pop music, which has made him one of the most successful and decorated music artists of Latino descent.

Alejandro Fernández Jr.'s profile summary and bio

Full name Alejandro Fernández Abarca Nickname El Potrillo Gender Male Date of birth 24 April 1971 Age 52 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Current residence Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Vicente Fernández Siblings Vicente, Jr., Gerardo, and Alejandra Marital status Divorced Ex-wife América Guinart (1992-1998) Baby mother Ximena Díaz Children Five Profession Musician, actor Net worth $20 million Social media field Instagram

Background information

Alejandro Fernández Jr.'s age is 52 in 2023; he was born on 24 April 1971 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. His father, Vicente Fernández, is a famous actor and ranchero singer. He was introduced into the family's music business in the early stage of his life when he joined his father's shows at age five.

Is Alejandro Fernández the youngest son?

He is. Alejandro Fernández Jr.'s parents raised him in Mexico alongside two older brothers, Vicente Jr. and Gerardo, and a sister known as Alejandra.

Career

El Potrillo's career was on his way to becoming an architect, but he received maximum support from his father when he changed his mind to pursue music. His first album was Alejandro Fernández with record label Sony Music.

Alejandro Fernández Jr's songs, such as Necesito olvidarla, Brumas, and Equivocadamente, were part of this eponymous album. He toured Mexico and some states in the United States of America.

Mexican singer Fernandez presenting his new tour, Dos Mundos, at Casa de America in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

He also shared the stage with his father in 1993, and his popularity rose to the extent of earning him nominations in the categories of New Artist, Male Artist, and Regional Mexican Album of the Year for his first album.

Why is Alejandro Fernandez famous?

In 1995, he achieved international recognition with his fourth album, Que Seas Muy Feliz, featuring the chart-topping hit Como Quien Pierde Una Estrella. He continued his successful run with the 1996 album Muy Dentro de Mi Corazón, which earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album.

However, 1997 brought Fernández his most significant breakthrough with the release of Me Estoy Enamorando.

The results were extraordinary, as the album claimed the number-one spot on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart, maintaining that position for 12 weeks. Four singles from the album, Si Tú Supieras, En El Jardín, No Sé Olvidar, and Yo Nací Para Amarte, soared to number one on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

Throughout his career, he also collaborated with many artists, solidifying his position as an influential figure in Latin music and leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Is Alejandro Fernandez an actor?

El Potrillo was also an actor outside his successful music career. He portrayed Emiliano Zapata in the 2004 film Zapata, the most expensive Mexican film then. The film also premiered in the United States, and several of Alejandro Fernández Jr.'s videos for his music are a testament to his acting abilities.

Does Alejandro Fernández have a wife?

Alejandro Fernández Jr.'s wife was América Guinart. They married in 1992 but parted in 1996.

Does Alejandro Fernández have kids?

The singer has five children. Three of them, Alejandro Jr., América and Camila, are from his first only marriage to América Guinart. The other two, Emiliano and Valentina, are from his affair with a Colombian model, Ximena Díaz.

Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez presenting his new tour, Dos Mundos, at Casa de America in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Does Alejandro Fernández have twins?

He does, and they are his twin daughters. The girls are América and Camila.

Physical appearance and body measurement

Alejandro Fernández Jr.'s height is five feet and 11 inches. He also weighs around 78 kilograms.

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alejandro Fernández Jr.'s net worth is around $20 million. This comes from a successful career in the music industry, evident in over 20 million sold records.

He co-owns a shopping centre in Mexico and also contributes to sports development in his country by funding the construction of an indoor sporting arena that hosts concerts.

Alejandro Fernández Jr is the youngest of his father's three sons, but he is also the most popular of them, having found a passion for singing. He did not let his father's status in the business keep him in the shadows.

READ ALSO: Who is Kathleen McCrone, Wayne Newton's spouse? Everything we know

As published on Briefly, Kathleen McCrone is an American lawyer and the wife of the famous singer Wayne Newton. For nearly four decades, she has remained a supportive and loyal partner who has stood by Newton through his health issues, financial troubles, and legal battles.

She shot into the limelight following her marriage to an iconic American singer and entertainer. Because of her profession, she has defended her husband in several court cases and remained a major supporter of his business investments.

Source: Briefly News