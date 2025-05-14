Khloé Kardashian's net worth: earnings from TV, business, and endorsements

Khloé Kardashian's net worth of around $60 million extends beyond reality TV. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has a combined worth of almost $3 billion, thanks to their creative business and marketing strategies that have transformed their fame into an eye-watering fortune. Khloé told Bustle in 2024:

We all do things for money to a degree, but it is a vicious cycle because you have to be very strong-willed not to expand your lifestyle.

Key takeaways

KoKo and her family appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! from 2007 to 2020 and moved to Hulu in 2022 with their rebranded show, The Kardashians.

on E! from 2007 to 2020 and moved to Hulu in 2022 with their rebranded show, She co-owns the inclusive denim brand Good American and launched the healthy snack brand Khloud Protein Popcorn in 2025.

Khloé reportedly charges seven figures for social media endorsements.

Khloé Kardashian's profile summary

Full name Khloé Alexandra Kardashian Date of birth June 27, 1984 Age 40 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) Ex-husband Lamar Odom (2009-2016) Ex-partner Tristan Thompson (2016-2021) Children True Thompson, Tatum Robert Parents Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner Siblings Kourtney, Kim, Kendall, Kylie, Rob Profession Reality TV star, producer, entrepreneur Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter) Facebook

Khloé Kardashian's net worth in 2025 as she expands her empire

Khloé has an estimated net worth of $60 million, with an approximate annual income of $15 million per Celebrity Net Worth. She makes her money from reality TV shows, businesses in the beauty industry, and lucrative endorsement deals.

Khloé and her sisters are the queens of reality TV

Khloé appeared in all 20 seasons of her family's reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired on E! from 2007 to 2020. She was also in several KUWTK spin-offs like Khloé & Lamar and Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami. In April 2022, the family launched on Hulu as The Kardashians.

In April 2025, Khloé revealed during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters get an equal cut from their reality TV paychecks. The family made just under $100 million from their final E! contract, which ran from 2017 to 2020, per Variety. Hulu also pays them an undisclosed nine-figure salary.

Khloé hosted and executive-produced the E! docu-series Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. Disney EVP Rob Mills announced at Hulu's Get Real House panel in April 2025 that they are co-developing a new Hulu show called Calabasas: Behind the Gates with Khloé. The series will focus on the family's friends and neighbours.

Khloé's success with Good American

Good American is one of Khloé Kardashian's most successful brands. She established the fully inclusive and diverse denim line in 2016, alongside British designer Emma Grede.

Khloé wanted to make a clothing brand for all women after experiencing frustrations with fashion. The company sold $1 million worth of merchandise on their first day, and its current annual sales are estimated at $200 million, as revealed by Entrepreneur.

Khloé is officially in the perfume business

The reality TV star expanded her beauty empire in December 2024 after releasing her solo fragrance, XO Khloé. The floral perfume has notes of crystallised rose petals, orange blossom water, praline, and soft wood.

Khloé previously collaborated with her sister, Kim Kardashian, under the KKW Fragrance and with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, for their 2011 Unbreakable perfume.

Khloé's protein popcorn launched her into the healthy snack business

In April 2025, Khloé Kardashian launched her latest business venture, Khloud Protein Popcorn. The snack is gluten-free, non-GMO, and without seed oils. Each serving contains 7 grams of protein from the Khloud dust seasoning blend, consisting of milk protein isolate. While explaining the idea behind the snack, she told Food & Wine after the launch:

To me, snacks should be easy and delicious, and you should feel good about sharing them with family and friends...I didn't want it to feel like your typical 'protein snack,' I wanted something that tasted amazing, was easy and convenient, and was made with real, non-GMO ingredients.

Khloé Kardashian charges a 7-figure sum for endorsements

The reality TV star promotes multiple brands in luxury retail, jewellery, fashion, food and beverage, and fitness industries. Hopper HQ revealed in their 2024 analysis that Khloé makes around $1.851 million per Instagram post.

Khloé is among the most followed celebrities on the platform with over 303 million followers. She is also expanding her influence to podcasting after launching Khloé in Wonder Land in early 2025.

Inside Khloé Kardashian's posh real estate

In 2022, the reality TV star moved into her mega mansion in the Hidden Hills near where her mother, Kris Jenner, resides. Khloé Kardashian's house cost $17 million to build from scratch.

Khloé previously bought Justin Bieber's Calabasas home in 2014 for $7.2 million shortly after separating from Lamar Odom. The 1.3-acre property has an 11,000-square-foot Mediterranean Revival house with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

She placed it on the market in May 2020 for $18.95 million and sold it in November 2020 for $15.5 million in an off-market deal. The mansion previously belonged to Eddie Murphy before Justin Bieber purchased it.

Khloé Kardashian's fancy car collection

Khloé upgraded her garage in early 2022 with the purchase of the brand-new 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge model. She posed with the car in a January 2022 Instagram post.

The reality TV star also drives a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, which she bought in 2019, as reported by Autoevolution. Other rides in her collection include the Mercedes-AMG G63, Range Rover SV Autobiography, Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, and Lamborghini Aventador LP 740.

Khloé Kardashian's net worth continues to grow as she expands her businesses and various income streams. The mother of two is proving that she is not just a name but a brand.

