Some notable standout characters frequently find themselves as some of the top content creators on their respective platforms on social media. Some of the reasons specific figures become often talked about include eccentric behaviour, magnetic personalities or insane skills in their chosen profession. NaDeSHoT is one such social media personality, as he made a name for himself on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

100 Thieves Founder and CEO Matthew Haag onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019. Photo: Steve Jennings.

NaDeSHoT’s Twitch is one of his biggest streaming platforms, second only to his YouTube page. Over on Twitch, he has 1.8 million followers and frequently live streams whatever games he is currently enjoying while catching up with fans at the same time. His YouTube channel sees him doing the same thing, but he posts other content on there. His YouTube channel has 3.25 million subscribers that keep up-to-date with his vlogs and gaming commentary videos.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Matthew Haag Nickname 'NaDeSHoT' Date of birth 3 August 1992 Age 29 years old Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Palos Hills, Illinois, USA Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Agnostic Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Unconfirmed Gender Male Weight 75 kg (most widely reported) Height 175 cm Hair colour Dark brown naturally Eye colour Dark brown Parents Jeff and Christina Haag Siblings Two siblings, one brother and one sister ( names confirmed Profession Streamer, pro gamer, social media personality, entrepreneur and CEO University Moraine Valley Community College Native language English

One of the reasons why the star draws so much attention is his love for gaming and quality products. NaDeSHoT’s keyboard he uses during live streams is the Ducky One 2 Mini v2, which is slightly more expensive than other standard keyboards. His organisation, 100 Thieves, has partnered up with Higround and created a 100 Thieves x Higround keyboard, jelly bag, and hoodie.

NaDeSHoT’s age

As of May 2022, the star is 29 years old, and he will turn 30 in August of this year.

NaDeSHoT’s height

Reports vary, but the most widely-reported estimate for his height is 175 cm.

NaDeSHoT’s parents

The gamer's parents are Jeff and Christina Haag, who raised him in Palos Hills, Illinois.

Matthew Haag and Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop at the ‘100 Thieves x Totino's presents Lil Dicky’ event at Omnia Nightclub in September 2019. Photo: Andrew Toth.

NaDeSHoT’s profiles

You can find NaDeSHoT’s Twitter under @Nadeshot, where he has 2.9 million followers. His Instagram handle is @nadeshot, and he has 1.2 million followers on the platform.

NaDeSHoT’s earnings

The gamer's massive following leaves us asking: 'How much does NaDeSHoT make?' NaDeSHoT’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million, impressive for a social media celebrity. Further than that, NaDeSHoT’s watches directly reflect his excellent net worth, as he posts about his watch collection frequently on social media, which includes Rolex watches.

NaDeSHoT’s girlfriend

NaDeSHoT’s child comes up when searching for him online. Still, the idea is considered clickbait since he posted a video titled 'Our family is growing by 1' with the thumbnail of him holding his current girlfriend Haley Hey and touching her belly. However, the video only shows him changing his hair colour to platinum blonde and adopting a puppy.

Sam ‘Octane’ Larew holds the championship trophy while on stage with the rest of the team members of 100 Thieves during Call of Duty World League in 2019. Photo: Kevork Djansezian.

Source: Getty Images

How did NaDeSHoT get rich?

Although he started gaming in his early teens, he became a prominent figure in the Esports world when he won the 2011 Call of Duty XP World Champion and then became a Major League Gaming (MLG) X Games 2014 gold medalist, along with winning Best eSports player at The Game Awards during the same year. Shortly after, his social platforms began to grow a lot, and he became the prominent figure he is today. On top of that, he is an entrepreneur, being the founder and CEO of the lifestyle and gaming company, 100 Thieves.

Did NaDeSHoT own OpTic?

People often ask 'What role did NaDeSHoT play?' when the topic of the role he played in OpTic arises. The YouTuber's gaming history started a few years ago, with him initially joining the OpTic Gaming team in June 2010. In 2014, he suddenly became the captain of OpTic Gaming 2014 after the departure of Will 'BigTymer' Johnson.

NaDeSHoT rose to fame in what seemed to be overnight; however, his wealth and success have accumulated skill, determination and passion. With so much success already under his belt, there is no doubt that his career will keep growing and growing.

