Jim Carrey has one of the most successful acting careers, and his box office projects prove precisely that. He has starred in some of the highest-grossing comedies and bagged loads of cash. So, is Jim Carrey a billionaire? Find out here as we decrypt Jim Carrey's net worth.

Get details of Jim Carrey's net worth here! The veteran actor set the record as the first actor ever to bag $20 million for a single film. Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Jim was one of the highest-paid entertainers in the late 90s and 2000s. He even set the record of the first actor ever to bag $20 million for a single film. Over the years, he has earned millions from salaries and back-end bonuses. So, how much does Jim Carrey earn a year? Get all the details here as we analyze Jim Carrey's net worth in 2022.

Profile summary

Full name James Eugene Carrey Nickname Jim Carrey Date of birth 17 January 1962 Place of birth Newmarket, Ontario, Canada Zodiac sign Capricorn Jim Carrey's age 60 years (as of May 2022) Nationality Canadian, American (received U.S citizenship in October 2004) Profession Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter, Voice actor, Film Producer Sexual orientation Straight Ex-wives Melissa Womer and Lauren Holly Jim Carrey's children (1) Jane Erin Jim Carrey's height 6' 2" (1.88 m) Weight 184 lbs (84 kg) Eye color Dark brown Hair color Dark brown Net worth $180 million

What is Jim Carrey's net worth?

Thanks to his film career success, Jim Carrey's net worth has over the years grown significantly. Interestingly, the actor kicked off his professional career in comedy. Photo: Alessio Botticelli

Source: Getty Images

It is no secret that this star is an accomplished actor. He has, over the years, proven himself a versatile actor and continued to make his way to the bank. So, how much is he worth? Let us analyze his income streams to get better insights into his fortune.

Acting career

The star has always been a natural comedian. He kicked off his professional career doing stand-up in Toronto comedy clubs.

Eventually, he dropped out of high school and moved to Los Angeles, where he caught the attention of Rodney Dangerfield with his performance at The Comedy Store. So, Rodney signed him as an opening act.

Jim Carrey's first significant paycheck was from In Living Color, where he was paid $25,000 per episode. He made $3.2 million from the show's 127 episodes. Photo: Isa Foltin/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

However, his first taste of stardom came in 1990 in the sketch comedy show In Living Color by the Wayans brothers. He wowed a large audience, and acting opportunities instantly came his way.

He then bagged a role in his major movie debut Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. The movie was a hit, and it made him a star overnight.

In the same year, he starred in The Mask and Dumb and Dumber. He made $20 million in his next film, The Cable Guy, setting a salary record in filmography.

Over the years, the star has earned stacks of cash from his projects. Here is an overview of some of the most famous Jim Carrey's movies and TV shows from Jim Carrey's movies list.

Much of Jim Carrey's net worth stems from his acting career. Some of his famous projects include The Mask, Yes Man, and The Truman Show. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Liar, Liar

Bruce Almighty

Me, Myself, and Irene

Yes Man

The Truman Show

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

The Majestic

Man on the Moon

The Number 23

Batman Forever

A Christmas Carol

Sonic The Hedgehog

Horton Hears A Who

Fun with Dick and Jane

How much does Jim Carrey get paid per movie?

Jim Carrey's salary varies per project. For example, his salary In Living Color was $25,000 per episode. Photo: Rachel Luna

Source: Getty Images

His first significant paycheck was from In Living Color, where he was paid $25,000 per episode. He earned a total of $3.2 million from the show's 127 episodes. Here is an overview of his salary highlights from several of his projects:

Ace Ventura: $350,000

$350,000 Ace Ventura sequel: $15 million

$15 million The Mask: $540,000

$540,000 Dumb & Dumber: $7 million

The actor bagged $20 million for the following projects, Batman Forever, The Cable Guy, Liar Liar, Me, Myself & Irene, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Yes Man. He has been entitled to a particular percentage in different films.

Jim Carrey's net worth also entails the bonuses and merchandise sales he has acquired over the years. For example, he was entitled to 36.2% of the profits for Yes Man. Photo: Pierre Suu

Source: Getty Images

Jim was entitled to 36.2% of the profits for Yes Man, bringing his total payday to $35 million. He was also entitled to a percentage of merchandise sales for How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The actor is estimated to have bagged $300 million in film salary.

What is Jim Carrey's best performance?

Most of Jim Carrey's profiles suggest his best performance is in Ace Ventura's film. However, some of Jim Carrey's best comedy movies also ranked among his best performances, such as The Mask, Liar, Liar and Dumb and Dumber.

What is Jim Carrey's most successful movie?

Some of the most successful projects of Jim Carrey that have had a significant impact on his net worth include Bruce Almighty, Ace Ventura, and The Mask. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Screen Rant rates Bruce Almighty as his most successful project after bagging $484.5 million. The film is also the fourth highest-grossing comedy of all time.

Real estate investments

The actor owns several homes. He bought his long-term residence in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles in 1994 for $3.8 million. In 2000, he purchased the 1-acre lot next door for $1.7 million.

Jim Carrey's net worth also includes the fortune he has made from real estate. The star has homes in Los Angeles and New York. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

He bought a $9.75 million beachfront mansion in Malibu in 2002 but sold it in 2013 for $13.4 million. He also owns a New York apartment.

These investments contribute to Jim's fortune, which stands at $180 million in 2022.

Is Jim Carrey retiring?

In April 2022, the actor confirmed he was retiring from the film industry. So, why did Jim Carrey retire? He explained that he had "done enough" and had enough.

Early life

Jim Carrey was born in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. However, he relocated to America and obtained his U.S. citizenship in October 2004. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

He was born on 17 January 1962 in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, as James Eugene Carrey and is 60 years old as of May 2022. His mother was a homemaker, and his father was an accountant.

Unfortunately, his father lost his job when he was 12, and their family became homeless. The family had to live out of a van and work overnight as janitors and security guards to make a living.

Who is Jim Carrey's wife?

The actor has been married twice. His first marriage was to Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995. They have a child together called Jane Erin, a contestant on American Idol in 2012.

In 1996, the star tied the knot with Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly. Unfortunately, the marriage was short-lived, as they called it quits in less than a year.

Jim Carrey has been married twice. His ex-wives are Melissa Womer and Lauren Holly. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Since then, there have been no reports about him walking down the aisle. However, he has been romantically tied to the model and actress Jenny McCarthy between 2005 and 2010.

Jim Carrey's net worth in 2022 stands at $180 million. He is one of the highest-paid actors worldwide, with a salary record of $20 million in a single movie.

