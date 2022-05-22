Jim Carrey's net worth, age, children, wife, height, movies and TV shows, profiles
Jim Carrey has one of the most successful acting careers, and his box office projects prove precisely that. He has starred in some of the highest-grossing comedies and bagged loads of cash. So, is Jim Carrey a billionaire? Find out here as we decrypt Jim Carrey's net worth.
Jim was one of the highest-paid entertainers in the late 90s and 2000s. He even set the record of the first actor ever to bag $20 million for a single film. Over the years, he has earned millions from salaries and back-end bonuses. So, how much does Jim Carrey earn a year? Get all the details here as we analyze Jim Carrey's net worth in 2022.
Profile summary
|Full name
|James Eugene Carrey
|Nickname
|Jim Carrey
|Date of birth
|17 January 1962
|Place of birth
|Newmarket, Ontario, Canada
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Jim Carrey's age
|60 years (as of May 2022)
|Nationality
|Canadian, American (received U.S citizenship in October 2004)
|Profession
|Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter, Voice actor, Film Producer
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Ex-wives
|Melissa Womer and Lauren Holly
|Jim Carrey's children
|(1) Jane Erin
|Jim Carrey's height
|6' 2" (1.88 m)
|Weight
|184 lbs (84 kg)
|Eye color
|Dark brown
|Hair color
|Dark brown
|Net worth
|$180 million
What is Jim Carrey's net worth?
It is no secret that this star is an accomplished actor. He has, over the years, proven himself a versatile actor and continued to make his way to the bank. So, how much is he worth? Let us analyze his income streams to get better insights into his fortune.
Acting career
The star has always been a natural comedian. He kicked off his professional career doing stand-up in Toronto comedy clubs.
Eventually, he dropped out of high school and moved to Los Angeles, where he caught the attention of Rodney Dangerfield with his performance at The Comedy Store. So, Rodney signed him as an opening act.
However, his first taste of stardom came in 1990 in the sketch comedy show In Living Color by the Wayans brothers. He wowed a large audience, and acting opportunities instantly came his way.
He then bagged a role in his major movie debut Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. The movie was a hit, and it made him a star overnight.
In the same year, he starred in The Mask and Dumb and Dumber. He made $20 million in his next film, The Cable Guy, setting a salary record in filmography.
Over the years, the star has earned stacks of cash from his projects. Here is an overview of some of the most famous Jim Carrey's movies and TV shows from Jim Carrey's movies list.
- Liar, Liar
- Bruce Almighty
- Me, Myself, and Irene
- Yes Man
- The Truman Show
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- The Majestic
- Man on the Moon
- The Number 23
- Batman Forever
- A Christmas Carol
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Horton Hears A Who
- Fun with Dick and Jane
How much does Jim Carrey get paid per movie?
His first significant paycheck was from In Living Color, where he was paid $25,000 per episode. He earned a total of $3.2 million from the show's 127 episodes. Here is an overview of his salary highlights from several of his projects:
- Ace Ventura: $350,000
- Ace Ventura sequel: $15 million
- The Mask: $540,000
- Dumb & Dumber: $7 million
The actor bagged $20 million for the following projects, Batman Forever, The Cable Guy, Liar Liar, Me, Myself & Irene, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Yes Man. He has been entitled to a particular percentage in different films.
Jim was entitled to 36.2% of the profits for Yes Man, bringing his total payday to $35 million. He was also entitled to a percentage of merchandise sales for How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The actor is estimated to have bagged $300 million in film salary.
What is Jim Carrey's best performance?
Most of Jim Carrey's profiles suggest his best performance is in Ace Ventura's film. However, some of Jim Carrey's best comedy movies also ranked among his best performances, such as The Mask, Liar, Liar and Dumb and Dumber.
What is Jim Carrey's most successful movie?
Screen Rant rates Bruce Almighty as his most successful project after bagging $484.5 million. The film is also the fourth highest-grossing comedy of all time.
Real estate investments
The actor owns several homes. He bought his long-term residence in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles in 1994 for $3.8 million. In 2000, he purchased the 1-acre lot next door for $1.7 million.
He bought a $9.75 million beachfront mansion in Malibu in 2002 but sold it in 2013 for $13.4 million. He also owns a New York apartment.
These investments contribute to Jim's fortune, which stands at $180 million in 2022.
Is Jim Carrey retiring?
In April 2022, the actor confirmed he was retiring from the film industry. So, why did Jim Carrey retire? He explained that he had "done enough" and had enough.
Early life
He was born on 17 January 1962 in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, as James Eugene Carrey and is 60 years old as of May 2022. His mother was a homemaker, and his father was an accountant.
Unfortunately, his father lost his job when he was 12, and their family became homeless. The family had to live out of a van and work overnight as janitors and security guards to make a living.
Who is Jim Carrey's wife?
The actor has been married twice. His first marriage was to Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995. They have a child together called Jane Erin, a contestant on American Idol in 2012.
In 1996, the star tied the knot with Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly. Unfortunately, the marriage was short-lived, as they called it quits in less than a year.
Since then, there have been no reports about him walking down the aisle. However, he has been romantically tied to the model and actress Jenny McCarthy between 2005 and 2010.
Jim Carrey's net worth in 2022 stands at $180 million. He is one of the highest-paid actors worldwide, with a salary record of $20 million in a single movie.
