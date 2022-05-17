Although Playboy as a brand has gathered mixed reactions from the public, its undeniable growth has been due to Hugh Hefner's dedication to growing the brand into the powerhouse that it is today. You may already know of the founder through many documentaries about his claim to fame and his reality show, The Girls Next Door. When Hugh passed, he was married to Crystal, a Playmate and his last wife before his untimely death. So, what do we know about her?

Crystal Hefner during the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at SLS Hotel in 2019. Photo: John Wolfsohn.

Source: Getty Images

A significant point of interest was where the pair lived. Crystal Hefner’s house that she shared with Hugh shortly after they met in 2008 was the infamous Playboy mansion, where the popular show The Girls Next Door was filmed. However, they bought a new home in 2013 for a change of scenery. Their Hollywood Hills mansion was worth $4.995 million at purchase, which his widow sold in January 2019 for $5 million. Here are some basic facts about the former playmate.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Crystal Hefner (née Harris)

Crystal Hefner (née Harris) Nickname: Crystal

Crystal Date of birth: 29 April 1986

29 April 1986 Age: 36 years old

36 years old Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Birthplace: San Diego, California, USA

San Diego, California, USA Sexuality: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Religious beliefs: Christian

Christian Current residence: Hawaii, Oceania (allegedly)

Hawaii, Oceania (allegedly) Current nationality: American

American Marital status: Widow

Widow Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Gender: Female

Female Weight: 56 kg (estimated)

56 kg (estimated) Height: 168 cm

168 cm Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Dress size: US 8/EU 38

US 8/EU 38 Parents: Ray Harris and Lee Lovitt

Ray Harris and Lee Lovitt Siblings: Melanie Harris and Nikki Barmore

Melanie Harris and Nikki Barmore Profession: Model, realtor, singer, TV personality

Model, realtor, singer, TV personality University: San Diego State University

San Diego State University Native language: English

Crystal Hefner’s wedding to the entrepreneur and magazine founder was what gathered public interest in her, and once he passed away, people were left wondering: what happened to Crystal Hefner? Here is everything we know about the model turned realtor.

Crystal Hefner’s age

As of May 2022, the model is 36 years old.

Crystal Hefner poses at the VIP Reception for the ‘Property From The Collection Of Hugh M. Hefner’ Auction Event in November 2018. Photo: Aude Guerrucci.

Source: Getty Images

Crystal Hefner’s height

Crystal stands at an average height of 168 cm, but luckily as an editorial model, her size did not impact her job as runway models are expected to be tall.

Crystal Hefner’s children

So, did Hugh Hefner have a baby with Crystal? Crystal Hefner’s kids have been discussed, but she does not have any. However, Hugh has various children of his own with previous women. His four children are David, Christie, Cooper and Marston Hefner.

Hugh and Crystal Hefner enjoyed quality time together at Playboy Mansion's Annual Halloween Bash in October 2014. Photo: Charley Gallay.

Source: Getty Images

Crystal Hefner’s boyfriend

According to sources, the realtor has since found new love with Ryan Malaty, a 32-year-old Egyptian-American reality TV star. The duo appear on each other's social media from time to time.

Crystal Hefner’s Instagram

The former playmate is active on social media, with her Instagram page @crystalhefner having 3.1 million followers. Through her Instagram page, she also announced in January of 2022 that she had s bought a farm in Hawaii, where she presumably currently resides.

Crystal Hefner’s songs

Not only is she a former model and current realtor, but the TV personality is also a singer, releasing her album titled Pick up Lines in 2015.

Crystal and Hugh Hefner with Hugh’s son, Cooper, at the 2013 Playmate Of The Year announcement in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Crystal Hefner’s siblings

The widow has two sisters, Melanie Harris and Nikki Barmore.

How much was Crystal Hefner left?

Did Crystal Hefner get any money, you may ask? Hugh Hefner's net worth was a whopping $50 million when he passed away, and Crystal Hefner’s inheritance from Hugh Hefner was under much scrutiny as many believed she was left out of the will. However, it is thought she has left behind an unconfirmed sum of cash and that she inherited the previously-mentioned Hollywood Hills mansion she shared with Hugh. Crystal Hefner’s net worth in 2022 is $5 Million, and Crystal Hefner’s inheritance from Hugh Hefner definitely played a significant role in that amount.

Other family members of his have impressive net worths too. For example, Cooper Hefner’s net worth currently stands at $10 million. Even his ex-girlfriends have succeeded in their own right. Apart from being a model and TV personality, Madison has since added the titles of author, actor, artist, showgirl and TV producer. Holly Madison's net worth stands at $16 million.

Crystal Hefner's net worth may be mainly due to her inherited house from her late husband, but she is so much more than her previous job at Playboy, with impressive real estate moves under her belt and a promising future.

