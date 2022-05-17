Crystal Hefner's net worth, age, children, boyfriend, height, songs, profiles
Although Playboy as a brand has gathered mixed reactions from the public, its undeniable growth has been due to Hugh Hefner's dedication to growing the brand into the powerhouse that it is today. You may already know of the founder through many documentaries about his claim to fame and his reality show, The Girls Next Door. When Hugh passed, he was married to Crystal, a Playmate and his last wife before his untimely death. So, what do we know about her?
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A significant point of interest was where the pair lived. Crystal Hefner’s house that she shared with Hugh shortly after they met in 2008 was the infamous Playboy mansion, where the popular show The Girls Next Door was filmed. However, they bought a new home in 2013 for a change of scenery. Their Hollywood Hills mansion was worth $4.995 million at purchase, which his widow sold in January 2019 for $5 million. Here are some basic facts about the former playmate.
Profile summary and bio
- Full name: Crystal Hefner (née Harris)
- Nickname: Crystal
- Date of birth: 29 April 1986
- Age: 36 years old
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Birthplace: San Diego, California, USA
- Sexuality: Heterosexual
- Religious beliefs: Christian
- Current residence: Hawaii, Oceania (allegedly)
- Current nationality: American
- Marital status: Widow
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Gender: Female
- Weight: 56 kg (estimated)
- Height: 168 cm
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Blue
- Dress size: US 8/EU 38
- Parents: Ray Harris and Lee Lovitt
- Siblings: Melanie Harris and Nikki Barmore
- Profession: Model, realtor, singer, TV personality
- University: San Diego State University
- Native language: English
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Crystal Hefner’s wedding to the entrepreneur and magazine founder was what gathered public interest in her, and once he passed away, people were left wondering: what happened to Crystal Hefner? Here is everything we know about the model turned realtor.
Crystal Hefner’s age
As of May 2022, the model is 36 years old.
Crystal Hefner’s height
Crystal stands at an average height of 168 cm, but luckily as an editorial model, her size did not impact her job as runway models are expected to be tall.
Crystal Hefner’s children
So, did Hugh Hefner have a baby with Crystal? Crystal Hefner’s kids have been discussed, but she does not have any. However, Hugh has various children of his own with previous women. His four children are David, Christie, Cooper and Marston Hefner.
Crystal Hefner’s boyfriend
According to sources, the realtor has since found new love with Ryan Malaty, a 32-year-old Egyptian-American reality TV star. The duo appear on each other's social media from time to time.
Crystal Hefner’s Instagram
The former playmate is active on social media, with her Instagram page @crystalhefner having 3.1 million followers. Through her Instagram page, she also announced in January of 2022 that she had s bought a farm in Hawaii, where she presumably currently resides.
Crystal Hefner’s songs
Not only is she a former model and current realtor, but the TV personality is also a singer, releasing her album titled Pick up Lines in 2015.
Crystal Hefner’s siblings
The widow has two sisters, Melanie Harris and Nikki Barmore.
How much was Crystal Hefner left?
Did Crystal Hefner get any money, you may ask? Hugh Hefner's net worth was a whopping $50 million when he passed away, and Crystal Hefner’s inheritance from Hugh Hefner was under much scrutiny as many believed she was left out of the will. However, it is thought she has left behind an unconfirmed sum of cash and that she inherited the previously-mentioned Hollywood Hills mansion she shared with Hugh. Crystal Hefner’s net worth in 2022 is $5 Million, and Crystal Hefner’s inheritance from Hugh Hefner definitely played a significant role in that amount.
Other family members of his have impressive net worths too. For example, Cooper Hefner’s net worth currently stands at $10 million. Even his ex-girlfriends have succeeded in their own right. Apart from being a model and TV personality, Madison has since added the titles of author, actor, artist, showgirl and TV producer. Holly Madison's net worth stands at $16 million.
Crystal Hefner's net worth may be mainly due to her inherited house from her late husband, but she is so much more than her previous job at Playboy, with impressive real estate moves under her belt and a promising future.
READ ALSO: Sutton Stracke's net worth, age, ex-husband, children, profiles
Another TV personality that Briefly.co.za has discussed is Sutton Stracke, a cast member from the tenth season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that has since become a fan favourite among viewers.
The star has also explored her entrepreneurial skills through various money-making ventures. Click here to learn more about her, including her age, net worth, children and other aspects.
Source: Briefly News