Jensen Ackles net worth, age, height, songs, movies, supernatural, profiles

Jensen Ackles, better known as Dean Winchester in Supernatural, has lately been the talk of the town. He recently bagged a role in the new season of The Boys after having one of the longest and leading roles in Supernatural.

Jensen has been working as a professional actor for decades in famous projects like Supernatural and Days of Our Lives. Fans cannot help but question his worth after starring in such hits. How much do you think Jensen Ackles net worth is at the moment? Hold that thought and keep reading as we unveil his worth.

Jensen Ackles's net worth

Is Jensen Ackles a millionaire? Fans speculate he is even before they come to learn of his net worth. But is this the case? Let us find out, but first, let us look at some of his income sources.

His showbiz career

Interestingly, Jensen did not start his showbiz career as an actor but instead as a model. He was a child model who did not give acting much thought until 1996 when he bagged a few roles on Cybill, Mr Rhodes, and Sweet Valley High.

In 1997, he bagged the role of Eric Brady in the popular television soap opera Days of Our Lives. It only took him a year to get recognition and awards, such as the Best Male Newcomer at the Soap Opera Digest Awards. Between 1998 and 2000, the rising star got nominated for three Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.

The awards and recognition brought him many acting opportunities, which might explain his endless list of projects. Was Jensen Ackles on The Boys? Let us find out by going through a list of Jensen Ackles's movies and TV shows:

The Boys (2021)

(2021) Supernatural (2005-2020)

(2005-2020) Buddy Games (2019)

(2019) Kings of Con (2017)

(2017) The Hillywood Show (2015)

(2015) Undead Noise (2012)

(2012) Supernatural: The Animation (2011)

(2011) The Bloody Valentine (2009)

(2009) Ten Inch Hero (2007)

(2007) Smallville (2004-2005)

(2004-2005) The Plight of Clownana (2004)

(2004) Still Life (2003)

(2003) Dawson's Creek (2002-2003)

(2002-2003) Blonde (2001)

(2001) Cybill (1997)

(1997) Mr Rhodes (1996-1997)

(1996-1997) Sweet Valley High (1996)

(1996) Wishbone (1995)

Under his showbiz career, Ackles is also a voice-over actor. He has lent his voice to several video games, including Iron: Evolution and Batman: Under the Red Hood. All these opportunities and the fact that he has been a professional actor for two decades have directly contributed to his net worth.

His Supernatural acting role

Although we can see Jensen has appeared in numerous projects, nothing tops his role in Supernatural. He joined the show in 2005 when it first premiered up until it came to a standstill in 2020 with 15 seasons.

He played the role of Dean Winchester alongside Jared Padalecki, who played the role of Sam, his brother. Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki play the role of hunting demons and other things while saving lives.

Who gets paid more Jared or Jensen? Jensen gets a more significant cut of $175, 000 per episode and not just because of his acting skills. He has also directed a few episodes in seasons 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, and 15.

What will Jensen Ackles do now?

This is a question fans are asking, given that Supernatural came to a standstill. However, he is expected to continue making moves in the film scene, which may throw him another groundbreaking role like in Supernatural.

His brewery business

He also owns Family Business Brewing Co. in Dripping Springs, Texas, with Danneel and brother-in-law Gino Graul. It features a constantly changing variety of beers, lagers, ales, barrel-aged stouts, and session IPAs.

The brewery has a stage for live music, and this does not come as a surprise as Ackles is also a singer. On top of that, it also has a Southern-style food truck called Jep's Southern Roots, operated by actors Jep and Jessica Robertson.

Music career

Can Jensen Ackles really sing? Does Jensen Ackles have any songs? These are some questions asked by some doubting Thomas's who do not believe this actor also has the vocals to woo a crowd.

He indeed can sing and has made a fortune from his singing career. Some of Jensen Ackles's songs include Just You, Crazy Love, Angeles, Perfect Spot, I Saw Her Standing There, Brother, The Weight, and Rolling In The Deep. Jensen has made a cumulative net worth of $14 million at the moment from all these income streams.

How old is Jensen Ackles?

The talented actor was born on 1st March 1978 in Dallas, Texas, to Donna Joan (Shaffer) and Alan Ackles. He has an older brother called Joshua and a younger sister named Mackenzie. The media personality is currently 43 years of age.

How tall is Jensen Ackles?

Supernatural's Dean Winchester is 6 feet and one inch (186 cm) tall. He weighs about 183 lbs, which estimates to be 83 kgs.

Who is Jensen Ackles's wife?

It is the elegant American actress and model Danneel Harris. They met in Los Angeles, got engaged in November of 2009, and tied the knot on 15th May 2010 in Dallas, Texas. They welcomed their first child on 7th January 2013 and their set of twins in December 2016.

Most people believe he has a twin; hence the question 'Does Jensen Ackles have a twin brother?' Unfortunately, he does not, but he has his own twins, a boy and a girl.

Despite venturing into the showbiz industry as a child model, Ackles got his big break after obtaining a role in Days of Our Lives. Through hard work, his career and fame grew, and he appeared in numerous projects.

He also got the opportunity to venture into a brewery business and make money as a director and musician. Jensen Ackles net worth at the moment is an estimated $14 million. However, it is expected to grow as the actor is still making significant moves in the film industry.

