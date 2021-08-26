Eric Conn: age, wife, family, lawyer, criminal charges, Lincoln Statue

Eric Conn is the disgraced Kentucky attorney who was involved in the Social Security fraud. He masterminded the crime in which he defrauded the government and took more than half a billion, the biggest fraud in the Social Security program. His case left Americans in awe, and most people are curious to know more about him.

Eric Conn during a court session where he pleaded not guilty to four counts of fleeing the country. Photo: @Joseph Browning

Source: Facebook

Eric Conn went from being a decorated army officer and lawyer to a disgraced attorney. He was involved in fraudulent activities that changed the trajectory of his life from being a respected man to a dreaded man.

Eric Conn's profile summary

Full name: Conn Eric Christopher

Conn Eric Christopher Date of birth: 29th September 1960

29th September 1960 Age: 60

60 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Nationality: American

American Education: Ohio Northern Law School

Ohio Northern Law School Occupation: Former military officer and lawyer

Former military officer and lawyer Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Grey

Grey Marital status: Single

Single Known for: The Kentucky Social Security Scam

Eric Conn's biography

Eric Conn was an Eagle Scout and was very good in speeches. He won several awards during his days in high school. After graduating from high school, he joined the USA army. In three years, he had achieved his degree and gotten his commissioning as an officer in the military.

Eric Conn's age

How old is Eric Conn? Eric Christopher was born on 29th September 1960. He will be turning sixty-one in September 2021.

Where did Eric C Conn go to law school?

Where did Eric go to law school? After two years, he joined Ohio Law School, and upon completing his studies, he was called to active duty. He served as an Army Captain during the first Gulf War. He was also recognized as the best Army Captain's Best Captains in the Gulf War. His service during the war was highly decorated; hence, he was appointed the U.S. Army's Commanding Generals Liaison to Kuwait.

Eric Conn as a lawyer

In September 1993, Christopher began his law practice. By 2010, he had risen to become the third highest-grossing attorney in the USA. The National Board of Legal Specialty Certification also recognized him as Board Certified Social Security Disability Specialist. In 2011, he published his book, Cracking the Social Security Disability Code. The position would later come to haunt him in his career. So, what happened to Eric Conn?

Eric Conn's Social Security fraud

Eric Conn being questioned after he was nabbed in New Mexico. Photo: @pwguru65

Source: Twitter

Where is Eric C Conn now? In 2017, Christopher Conn was sentenced by Danny C. Reeves of the Eastern District of Kentucky. The US District Judge ordered him to pay $72,574,609 restitution. On 4th June that year, Christopher was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to retaliate against an informant. Therefore, the judge sentenced him to fifteen years in prison.

In July 2017, Eric Conn was sentenced to twelve years in prison after being convicted of illegally paying gratuities to a Social Security Administrative Law Judge. He was also found guilty of stealing government money. He shocked the masses by being involved in the biggest fraud in the history of the Social Security program. The judge ruled that Christopher should serve a twelve-year prison sentence. Therefore, he is currently serving a twenty-seven-year prison sentence.

Eric Conn's criminal charges

According to Benczkowski, the Assistant Attorney General, Eric Christopher orchestrated a massive $550 million fraud and attempted to escape justice by relocating to Honduras. However, the law enforcement forces caught up with him, unveiled his crime, and brought him back to the USA.

Eric Conn was convicted of directing a scheme that defrauded millions of dollars from the Social Security fund, which affected the residents of West Virginia and Kentucky. According to Attorney Ned Pillersdorf, Christopher Conn had a brilliant business idea. He set up a shop and invested in advertising in an area where many people are disabled.

Conn advertised himself as Mr Social Security and promised to help the residents win disability payments since they could not secure the payment independently. He bribed the judge and made millions.

Where did they find Eric C Conn?

In 2017, Christopher pleaded guilty to two federal counts of stealing and paying illegal gratuities from the government. However, he fled the USA while awaiting his sentence. He was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison and was captured in Honduras in December 2012. Fleeing the country without a pending bond landed him in more trouble with the law.

Before his escape, he had been under house arrest. However, he cut off his ankle monitor and was later traced to New Mexico, where a truck he had been using was found. He was finally nabbed in Honduras while leaving a restaurant.

Eric Conn's wife

There are no records of the former Kentucky lawyer being married. He is rumoured to have been involved with several women.

Eric Conn's family

Not much is known about Eric Conn's family and where they are situated. However, when he fled the country, the FBI interrogated his family members. According to the investigation findings, Eric used a vehicle owned by the mother of his daughter to escape.

Eric Conn's Lincoln statue

Eric Conn's prized replica of the Lincoln statue in his law offices in Kentucky. Photo: @mikepatr

Source: Twitter

After the disgraced former Social Security Disability Attorney was found guilty of fraud, he had more to lose apart from the prison sentence. He lost his prized replica of the Lincoln Memorial, which used to sit at the parking lot of his law offices. Even though a local businessman had donated the statue to Floyd County, not everyone was impressed with the idea.

Eric Conn had a coveted career ahead of him. However, he jeopardized it by being involved in a crime. He has more than two decades of his life to spend in prison.

