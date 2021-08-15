Eike Batista: age, children, wife, businesses, how did he lose his money?

Eike Batista was on a league of his own, and whenever conversations about financial market tricksters came up, his name always pops up. At the peak of his career, he was crowned the seventh richest man in the world! However, he suffered a startling collapse that changed the dynamics of his life and finances.

Eike Batista, the renowned Brazilian business mogul. Photo: @npmes

Source: Instagram

Eike Batista received so much attention from the media, which dubbed him as 'King Midas.' While a fraction of the audience was fascinated by his unquenchable thirst to become the world's richest man, and some were interested in his lavish lifestyle. Even though the media painted a controversial image of the businessman, Brazil applauded him for his impact on the country's economy. His biography highlights his life, his journey from grass to grace, and the fall from glory.

Eike Batista's profile summary

Full name: Eike Fuhrken Batista da Silva

Eike Fuhrken Batista da Silva Nickname: Eike Batista

Eike Batista Date of birth: 3rd November 1956

3rd November 1956 Age: 64

64 Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Governador Valadares, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Governador Valadares, Minas Gerais, Brazil Nationality: Brazilian, German

Brazilian, German Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Eliezer Batista da Silva

Eliezer Batista da Silva Mother: Jutta Fuhrken

Jutta Fuhrken Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Spouse: Luma de Oliveira ​(m. 1991; div. 2004)

Luma de Oliveira ​(m. 1991; div. 2004) Children: 3

3 Siblings: 6

6 Alma mater: RWTH Aachen University (dropped out)

RWTH Aachen University (dropped out) Occupation: former CEO of EBX Group

Eike Batista's biography

Eike Batista's story is a rude awakening of the rise and fall of one of the world's greatest business moguls. He got into business during his twenties, and it took him a short while to make gigantic financial steps. His entrepreneurial skills were unmatched, and he was once recognized among the world's wealthiest people.

Eike went from being a coveted businessman who wrote a book on entrepreneurship to making a mistake that changed his financial status. He allegedly brushed shoulders with the law and what followed was a series of troubles. So, read on for more details about his life.

Eike Batista's age

The celebrated business mogul while battling lawsuits. Photo: @EvenortLtd

Source: Twitter

How old is Eike Batista? Eike Fuhrken Batista da Silva was born on 3rd November 1956 in Governador Valadares, Minas Gerais, Brazil, to Eliezer Batista da Silva and Jutta Fuhrken. He was second out of Eike Batista's siblings. As of August 2021, he is sixty-four years old.

Eike Batista's wife

He married Luma de Oliviera, a model, in 1991. However, their marriage lasted thirteen years only. They got divorced in 2004.

Eike Batista's children

Eike Batista's spouse bore the businessman two boys, Olin and Thor Batista. After divorcing his wife, Eike got into a relationship with Flávia Sampaio, a businesswoman and lawyer, for several years. Flávia Sampaio bore him his third son, Balder.

Eike Batista's businesses

Eike was the second son of businessman Eliezer Batista. Eliezer was the Minister of Mines and Energy in the Fernando Collor and João Goulart administrations.

In 1974, he joined the University of Aachen in Germany to study metallurgical engineering. By then, Eike Batista's parents had returned to Brazil, so he used to sell insurance policies to earn a living.

From grass to grace

In the early 1980s, Eike Batista went back to Brazil and diverted his attention to the diamond and gold trades. At the age of 23, he launched a gold trading firm called Autram Aurum. Inca Sun was the company's symbol and trademark. The company made $6 million in less than two years.

Batista implemented the first mechanized alluvial gold mining plant in the Amazon. The move birthed the EBX Group. He also became the CEO of TVX Gold, a company on the Montreal Stock Exchange. By then, he was twenty-nine years old. The move initiated his relationship with global capital markets.

Between 1980 and 2000, he expanded the business and established eight gold mines in Canada and Brazil. He also started a silver mine in Chile. In the two decades, he accrued over $20 billion.

Eike Batista's Forbes ranking

The celebrated businessman during the glorious years of his career. Photo: @tpcmtweets

Source: Twitter

Between 1991 and 1996, the value of Eike Batista's company had tripled. In 2011, Forbes magazine listed him as the 8th richest person in the world. By then, he was the wealthiest person in Brazil, and his net worth stood at a whopping $30 billion. In September 2011, Bloomberg Markets magazine listed him among the 50 most influential people in global finance.

How did Eike Batista lose his money?

By 2012, Eike's wealth had a value of more than $34.5 billion. However, tables turned, and his financial situation turned for the worst. A decline in world petroleum prices and the Brazilian economy coincided with the failure of the OGX oil fields. The decline in production caused Barista to struggle to settle the bond debt he had accrued during his oil production exploration and operations.

Why is Eike Batista broke? By October 2013, he had defaulted a $45 million interest payment. The pressure to settle his debts forced him to sell his assets; hence, his empire ended up crumbling. By 2015, he had lost nearly everything, and his net worth was negative!

Eike Batista's fortune 2021

How much is Eike Batista worth? As of August 2021, the once decorated business mogul had a net worth of -$1.2 Віllіоn. Even though he accumulated wealth throughout his business career, his multiple lawsuits significantly affected his current net worth. Even though he had promised to get back on his feet, the bounce back seems more complex than he had envisioned.

Although climbing the ladder is not as simple, Eike Batista promised to get back to his financial glory. What remains of his name is his glory and success.

