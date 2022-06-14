Who is Jessica Caban? Age, children, partner, nationality, profiles, net worth

Jessica Caban is an American model and a famous actor better known as the girlfriend of famous singer Bruno Mars. She grew up with her elder brother, born to Puerto Rican parents in New York. While growing up, she wanted to become a lawyer, but destiny made her a model. So what happened to Jessica Caban?

Bruno Mars and Jessica attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.



She has had a great turn of events, birthed from a nationwide hunt in search of a fresh face to represent the fashion line J-Lo by Jennifer Lopez. The rest, as they say, is history. Find out all the details about Bruno Mars' girlfriend here.

Jessica Caban's profile

Name Jessica Marie Caban Born June 13, 1982 Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Ethnicity Puerto Rican, Hispanic, Latina Age 40 as of 2022 Horoscope Gemini Boyfriend Bruno Mars Parents Charles Caban(father), Maggie Caban (mother) Height 5 ft. 4 in (1.63 m) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Nationality American Social media Instagram Net worth $1.5 million

Childhood

Jessica Caban's nationality is Puerto Rican and she was raised by her parents in Manhattan, New York. She was born on June 13, 1982. She was the younger of the two children in the family. Jessica Caban's age as of 2022 is 40 years old.

Jessica Caban's full name is Jessica Marie Caban. The young Marie spent her initial years in New York, and they later moved to Spanish Harlem. There, she finished her primary and secondary education.

While growing up, the young girl had no interest in the entertainment industry. Caban desired to pursue a career as a lawyer and studied hard for that. Then, after watching West Side Story as a teenager, she was inspired by Rita Moreno, which led her to take up a career in the entertainment industry.

What does Jessica Caban do for a living?

Jessica's career began at 20, and it was sheer luck. Her lucky break happened when famous singer and actor Jennifer Lopez looked for new faces for her fashion line, J-LO. After embarking on a nationwide hunt, Jessica participated in the contest and became the runner-up.

This was the beginning of many great things for Jessica. She then appeared in several magazines and TV commercials. Then, the famous Latin house-music group Proyecto Uno got in touch with her and featured her in the hit song Holla.

Jessica Caban movies and TV shows

In 2008, another significant chance to attain nationwide fame came in the form of a new reality show named Model Latina. The show first aired on SiTV in 2008. It had several aspiring models competing with each other in cultural and fashion challenges. Among all the contestants, Jessica showed the best fighting spirit.

She not only represented beauty; her intellect, fashion and wit made her the winner of the first-ever Model Latina contest. This show was the beginning of a turnaround in her life; she soon became a nationally recognized face.

Actress Jessica Caban attends Latina Magazine's 20th-anniversary event celebrating "Hollywood Hot List" in Los Angeles, California.



Latina is an American lifestyle magazine that did a special photoshoot for her. Later she bagged a $10,000 contract with one of America's leading modelling agencies Q Management, After which she was featured in several national and international magazines.

With the dream of becoming an actor lingering within her, Jessica auditioned for the role of Thea Gala Larson in the film Are You for Great Sex? Despite the early criticism for being too bold, critics later appreciated the film because it was raw and honest.

Jessica's performance in the film was outstanding, which led her to receive several awards and nominations. She didn't just get a nomination; but also won Best Acting Performance in a Feature Film at the Boston International Film Festival and the Festival Award for Best Actress at the Hoboken International Film Festival.

She has also portrayed the role of Sonia in four episodes of the series Jane the Virgin. Her role spanned from 2016 to 2017. Jane the Virgin happens to be one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed telenovelas of the decade.

Jessica Caban's Movies and Tv shows;

Jane the Virgin

Model Latina

Bruno Mars' Whatta Man

Are You for Great Sex?

Net worth

What does Jessica do for a living? With her thriving in the entertainment industry as an actor and a model, her net worth is impressive at $1.5 million. This is expected to increase drastically.

Does Jessica Caban have a baby?

Jessica Caban's partner is singer Bruno Mars. Their romance began in 2012 after they accidently met at a restaurant in New York. It was love at first sight. However, their relationship remained low-key in the initial years. However, after Bruno Mars won an award at a recent Grammy Award ceremony, He proclaimed his love for Jessica in front of the audience. Following this, the couple has been flaunting their intimate times together on social media.

The lovers currently live in the Hollywood Hills. Jessica Caban's baby is currently non-existent, and we have no idea if they intend on sealing the deal with a child anytime soon.

Was Jessica Caban in Bruno Mars' video?

The couple has worked on several projects together. One of their memorable moments is with an online sketch comedy group.

Model Jessica Caban and recording artist Bruno Mars attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018, in New York City.



What happened to Jessica Caban?

Over the years, she has grown as a model in several commercials for Herbal Essences and CHASE and has been featured on the cover of Fuzion, a popular lifestyle magazine. To add, appearing in the Success Issue of Signature Hits, an entrepreneur lifestyle magazine.

She recently attended the 12th annual Latin American Gala, organized by The Committee for Hispanic Children and Families (CHCF). She is also associated with the NYC It Girls, who appreciate women in business.

Jessica Caban cuts across the board of beauty, hard work and talent. Many would call her a lucky girl, from dating one of the most talented rappers to having a thriving career kickstarted by one of the top international artists.

