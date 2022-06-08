Grayson Chrisley is the youngest and perhaps the most loved member of the famous Chrisley family. He was born into an affluent family and was destined for a great life. By the age of seven, he was a child celebrity known all over the nation after taking up an acting role, but how old is Grayson Chrisley now? Today, he is 16 and no ordinary kid because he is worth millions and the future looks bright for him.

If Grayson had been content with his family's riches, the world might not have known him. However, instead of favouring a lavish private lifestyle, he opted for life in front of the camera.

Grayson Chrisley’s profile summary and bio

Name Grayson Chrisley Date of birth May 16, 2006 Place of birth Georgia Age 16 Years Old Birth sign Taurus Gender Male Sexuality Straight Marital Status Not married In a relationship No Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair Color Black Eye Color Brown Religion Christianity Height 6' 0'' Weight 135 pounds Father Todd Chrisley Mother Julie Chrisley Siblings Savannah, Kyle, Chase and Lindsie Niece Chloe Chrisley Occupation Actor

Early childhood and education

The reality TV star Grayson Chrisley was born on the 16th of May, 2006, in Georgia, to Todd and Julie Chrisley. Grayson Chrisley’s age is 16 years, and he is the fifth and youngest child of the Chrisleys, who have been married for more than twenty years. Having reached adolescence, Grayson Chrisley’s height is now 6 feet, and he is one of the tallest family members.

The Chrisleys are not only super-rich, but they are also famous for their involvement in their family's reality show. The other siblings of Grayson are Savannah, Chase, Kyle, and Lindsie. They are a close-knit family, and the children tend to follow whatever their strict father says.

Todd Chrisley is a successful businessman who was once bankrupt. He has been married twice, but his first wife left him due to domestic violence. He transformed and married his second wife, with whom they have had a wonderful family. So, who is Grayson Chrisley to Todd Chrisley? Grayson is probably Todd's favourite child as he is his last born.

Grayson's ethnicity is white, and his grandparents are called Gene Raymond Chrisley and Faye Chrisley. His best friend is his niece, Chloe Chrisley, and he also has a nephew named Jackson Campbell. Grayson is not a full-time actor because he has to focus on his studies. He attends school even though the school's name has not been revealed. He is active in sports, and he enjoys playing football.

What happened to Grayson's dog, Dixie?

Dixie was stolen and burnt by a man dating Grayson's sister. The dog sustained second-degree burns on the face and other burns across the body. The culprit was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.

Career

The upcoming actor came to the limelight in 2014 when he appeared in Chrisley Knows Best. His other notable appearance is in Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016).

Grayson has been a guest on the Steve Harvey Show, where the audience was fascinated by his meteoric rise to stardom. He has also appeared on The Real and Big Star Little Star.

Does Grayson Chrisley have social media? Yes, the youngest Chrisley has also been active in social media. The first time he joined social media platforms was in 2016. There is no doubt that he is a star in the making, but Grayson Chrisley’s movies and TV shows are only two.

Wife and children

At the moment, it seems that Grayson is focused on his studies and his career. This means that he does not have the time for dating and engaging in relationships.

There are rumours that Grayson Chrisley’s girlfriend is a girl on his Instagram. That rumour cannot be substantiated because Grayson has never confirmed being in a relationship. The girl in the pictures can be a family friend or even a relative.

Grayson Chrisley’s net worth

Grayson does not have to count on his inheritance to be wealthy. He is already making his own money, and he will be filthy rich by the time he reaches legal adult age. Furthermore, his parents love to give him expensive things.

Most of Grayson's money was earned through his role in Chrisley Knows Best. Since he started acting, it is believed that he has accumulated a net worth of about $1 million. This is a decent sum for a 16-year-old.

People naturally hate rich kids who act spoiled, but Grayson Chrisley has made such a character adorable to his fans. Of course, the Chrisley Knows Best fans like it when Grayson acts like a total bastard, but that is not who he is in real life.

