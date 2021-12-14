Who is Toosii girlfriend? All you need to know about Samaria J Davis

Samaria J Davis and Toosii officially started dating in November 2020 when the talented rapper made a declaration of love for the unknown beauty on his Twitter feed. Before that, the young lash technician was quietly going about her life, running her small business, Lashed by Samaria. Now, living closer to the spotlight, discover what Toosii's girlfriend is up to today.

Toosii and Samarai J Davis have officially been dating for over a year since going public in November 2020.

Source: Instagram

Toosii is a hip hop musician who began his career in November 2016. In a world where he has women streaming to be his number one lady, he has chosen to settle down with the beautiful Ms Davis. Briefly has more to the story.

Samaria J Davis' profile and bio

Samaria Joyce Davis

Famous for: Tootsii's girlfriend

Gender: Female

Place of birth: Raleigh, North California

Date of birth: 28 July 1999

Zodiac: Leo

Age: 22 in 2021

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: African American

Sexuality: Straight

Boyfriend: Toosii

Children: None

Parents: Unspecified

Siblings: Unspecified

Height: Unspecified

Eye colour: Brown

Hair colour: Brown (sometimes dyed blonde)

Occupation: Lash technician

Net worth: $200 000 in 2021

Instagram: @samariaxdavis

Twitter: @samariajdavis

Youtube channel: SAMARIA J DAVIS ON LIVE

Where is Samaria J Davis from?

Not much is known about this young beauty, as she was only brought into the spotlight last year when she officially began dating the successful rapper, Toosii. However, we can tell you that she grew up in Raleigh, North California, USA.

The up-and-coming social media icon has not given out any information regarding her personal life, so we are unable to share the names of her parents or whether or not she has any siblings.

What does Samaria J Davis do?

Samaria J Davis' job is that of a licensed lash technician. She owns and operates the business Lashed by Samaria, which offers a variety of lash extension procedures.

On Instagram, she has acquired a following of almost 500,000 fans. She is also well-known on TikTok, where she has over 60,000 admirers. One of her most popular TikTok clips shows her performing onstage with Toosii during a concert. Toosii's girlfriend's hair and make-up are always impeccable when she appears in her videos, undoubtedly helping to build her brand.

Here's a sneak peek at Samaria J Davis' tattoo that she got to honour her love for Toosii.

Samarai J Davis and Toosii now have matching tattoos to declare their love for each other.

Source: Instagram

Is Toosii in a relationship?

Sorry ladies, but the stunning Ms Davis has taken this man off the market. So, how long have Toosii and Samaria been together? Specifics on when their romance began are unclear; however, the cute couple became online officially in November 2020 when the rapper publicly stated that the lash technician:

"...is the only girl I care about and I want her to be my girlfriend."

In August 2021, Toosii publicly defended his love life when fans shared their concerns regarding his girlfriend's impact on his focus on his music.

"Mfs basically telling me being in a relationship hindering my career. Bro f**k this career I love my girl and if the world don't like that sh*t I'll stop making music."

What is Toosii's real name? The successful rapper was born as Nau'Jour Lazier Grainger on 9 January 2000.

How old is Samaria?

Samaria J Davis' birthday was on 28 July 1999, making her 22 years old when this article was written. So, how old is Toosii? He is a year younger than his beautiful bae, having celebrated his 21st birthday this year. He requested a Rolls Royce for his birthday, but Davis stated that it would be a Honda if she were to purchase him a car. Yet to be official, Samaria J Davis' net worth is around $200 thousand. Her boyfriend Toosii's net worth, on the other hand, is estimated to be approximately $1 million in 2021.

Samaria J Davis is living the life, working in the beauty industry as a lash technician and gaining a celebrity status as Toosii's girlfriend. The pair seems to be head-over-heels in love, enjoying their youth and travelling the world. Keep your eyes peeled for their engagement announcement, as these two cannot seem to be able to get enough of each other.

Source: Briefly.co.za