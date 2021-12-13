Kim Kardashian was not pleased after she realised her daughter was showing off their home on social media

North had done a wonderful display showing off her room and even the Christmas decorations

The young one was stopped by her mother after she went into her room to notify the celeb of what she was doing

Kim Kardashian has just realised that the time to start looking at what her kids post on social media has arrived.

This comes after her firstborn daughter North West went live on TikTok to show off their beautiful Hidden Hills home. North had not asked Kim for permission to display the home, which the mother of four came to realise way too late.

According to Page Six, the eight-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her pink bedroom and decorations of the family's Sing 2 movie deco done in the home.

She also displayed the home's beautiful hallway with lovely structures near the walls and even a white Christmas tree that blended with the house.

"Let's give a house tour," the young one could be heard saying, but this was before she displayed her mother's bedroom, where Kim was resting on the bed.

Showing off Kim's bedroom

"Mum, I'm live," she told her mum between giggles, but the reaction she got was certainly not expected.

One could hear Kim shouting:

"No stop. You're not allowed to."

North then immediately stopped while saying goodbye, leaving her mother asking someone in the room if the little one was "really live".

The videos were captured by many fans who shared them on social media.

North and Kim are said to have a joint TikTok account, which she used to record the clips and has two million followers.

