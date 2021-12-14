Sorry Ladies, Yonda Thomas Is Officially off the Market, Engaged to Taz Emerans

Chick magnet Yonda Thomas has officially said goodbye to his bachelor days after proposing to his long term girlfriend, Taz Emerans

The actor and doctor have been together for six years now and raise Taz's son together, so the big question was a long time coming

Congratulatory messages came rushing into the comments after Yonda shared a snap of the stunning diamond engagement ring on social media

Yonda Thomas has taken some tips from his character on How To Ruin Christmas and asked his girlfriend Taz Emerans to marry him. The lovebirds have been together for quite some time now and the actor decided it was time to start their 'forever'. If the diamond ring says anything about his feeling for her, then it's safe to say that the Yonda is head over heels for his woman.

Yonda Thomas is officially an engaged man after proposing to girlfriend Taz Emerans. Image: @thepeoples_dr

IOL reported that Yonda and Taz have shared six beautiful years together thus far. On their anniversary, Taz took to Instagram to pen her bae the sweetest message letting him know just how he means to her. Emerans wrote:

"The foundation of our relationship is based on friendship and remembering that in the midst of chaos has really helped remind us of the love we have for each other. Something I've learned in the past 6 years is that nothing worth having comes easy."

Well, seems like sticking it through has really worked in their favour. Yonda took to Instagram to share a photo of the newly engaged couple's hands and a stunning ring glittering on Taz's finger.

Celeb friends and fans flocked to the comments to send the happy couple congratulatory messages as they begin an exciting journey together.

@renatestuurman wrote:

"Happiness Ever After!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Best news, congratulations!!!"

@etimeffiong said:

"Yondaaaaaa!!!!!!! Congratulations man! Eish!!!! This is amazing news!!!!!"

@sondezwa commented:

"Alililili congratulations my friends ❤️"

Yonda Thomas had ladies swooning with his sexy headshot

Briefly News reported that Yonda Thomas has given a completely new look to thirst traps. The actor had no idea that he would have so many women across Mzansi losing their morals when he simply posted a headshot. Yonda's comments heated up as ladies let him know just how much of a hunk he is.

Seriously Single actor Yonda Thomas has fans wishing they met him long before Taz Emerans was lucky enough to call him bae. ZAlebs reports that the star is head over heels in love with his leading lady. The actor is always doing the most to make her feel loved and made sure to gush about Taz on his social media.

Even though Yonda is spoken for, doesn't mean the girls can't have an innocent crush on him. After sharing a recent headshot on Instagram, Thomas got to see just how many lovely ladies are simping hard for him.

