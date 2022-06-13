Who is Ashley Jade Stern? Age, engagement, parents, career, profiles, net worth

Most celebrity kids are known for parading their riches online, but Ashley Jade Stern is quite different. Ashley has managed to keep her life off social media, but the same cannot be said of her controversial celebrity father, Howard Stern. Ashley is one of the three of Howard Stern's daughters that the radio personality shares with his ex-wife Alison Berns.

Beth Ostrosky, Howard Stern and Ashley attend the Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Born into a family of fame is an obvious opportunity for stardom, but clearly, this is far from the life that Ashley Jade Stern has chosen. The beautiful American lass is very private with a career in nursing, and a soon-to-be Mrs Ashley has chosen her path in life and away from the spotlight. So, who is she? Here is all you need to know about Howard Stern's daughter.

Ashley Jade Stern's profiles

Full Name Ashley Jade Stern Born January 24, 1993 (age 29 years) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Old Westbury, Long Island, New York Nationality American Height 1.70m Eye colour Grey Relationship Status Engaged Siblings Emily Beth, Deborah Jennifer Parents Howard Stern, Alison Berns Career Nurse Practitioner Instagram None

Ashley Jade Stern's age

Ashley Jade Stern was born on January 24, 1993 (29 in 2022) in Old Westbury, Long Island in New York, to the renowned radio personality, author, and actor, Howard Stern and his ex-wife Alison Berns. She is the youngest of her two siblings, Emily Beth and Deborah Jennifer.

The young lass came into the world fifteen years into her parent's marriage, when her father was a celebrity. As with most celebrity children, Jade and her siblings' lives have been hidden from the media. There is, therefore, little information regarding her educational background.

The Stern daughter's popularity increased after their parents filed for divorce in 2001, much to the shock of their fans. So who are her celebrity parents, and what happened between them?

Howard Stern with his daughters Ashley and Deborah leaving a midtown restaurant on March 16, 2007, in New York City

Parents

Ashley's father, Howard Allan Stern, born January 12, 1954, is an American radio and television personality. He is best known for his radio show, The Howard Stern Show, which gained popularity when his show was nationally syndicated from 1986 to 2005; his show was broadcast on several radio stations without being part of a network.

Her mother, Alison Berns, was born on May 26, 1954, in Newton, Massachusetts, US. Alison is also an American radio host and an actor.

How did her parents meet?

It is reported that a mutual friend introduced Howard and Alison to each other. Their fondness for each other grew when they started working together on Howard's student film Transcendental Meditation.

Alison was his first girlfriend in college and remained the only one that entire time. However, Howard Stern admitted that he knew he wanted to marry her within a week of their relationship. The two love birds finally tied the knot on June 4, 1978, at the Temple Ohabei Shalom in Brooklyn, Massachusetts.

Why did Howard and Alison divorce?

Sadly, Ashley's parents divorced in 2001, much to the shock of their fans. However, the divorce was amicable due to Howard's intense work ethic. A few years after the divorce, Alison married David Scott Simon and Howard wed actress and model Beth Ostrosky.

Howard and Alison at a book signing for Private Parts at Barnes and Noble, New York, on October 14, 1993.

Does Howard Stern have a child?

Howard has three beautiful daughters with his ex-wife, Alison. Ashley Jade, Emily Beth and Deborah Jennifer. Ashley's older sisters are both doing great in their lives and careers. Emily is a famous actress, whereas Deborah is a former actress who currently runs a consulting firm.

Career

The most telling insight into Ashley's career comes from her father's podcast. In one of his tapings, her dad revealed that Jade is a nurse practitioner. Despite her career being far from Hollywood, her dad is very proud of her. Her career and being a celebrity's daughter place Ashley Jade Stern's net worth at approximately $300,000.

Ashley Jade Stern's engagement

Howard's last-born daughter is officially off the market; the beautiful and private daughter of the renowned radio presenter got engaged. So who is Ashley Stern engaged to? Unfortunately, his identity remains hidden from the public. As revealed by her father during a radio show;

She's doing well; seeing Ashley at 29, I was like 'Oy.' You know, if older Howard could talk to younger Howard, I would tell him, 'Don't waste a minute of your life because it goes so fast in a blink of an eye. You don't realize it when you're young.

Howard Stern is accompanied by Beth Ostrosky and daughter Ashley at a game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

How much is Howard worth?

How old is Howard Stern? Born January 12, 1954, he is currently 68 years old. Howard Stern's parents are Ben and Ray Stern. He has an impressive net worth of $650 million, earned from his radio show, books, time on American got talent, and other ventures.

Although Ashley Jade Stern is very private, she is undoubtedly cut from a different cloth than her father. We will update the article if any new information about this stunning dark horse emerges.

