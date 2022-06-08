Getting married to a famous person can boost your career. Such was the case with Todd Russaw, a renowned music producer who became famous when he married Faith Evans. Faith Evans is a very talented artist who is a singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress. Here is a chance to learn some interesting facts about his children, career, net worth, and much more.

Todd Russaw is a phenomenal music producer, talent manager, and co-founder of Think Big. Photo: @Ray Tamarra

Source: Instagram

Todd Russaw is a phenomenal music producer, talent manager, and co-founder of Think Big. Although he has had a successful career, he only became famous after getting married to the No Way Out singer.

Todd Russaw's biography

Name Todd Russaw Birth Date Unknown Todd Russaw's age Unknown Birthplace The United States of America Profession Co-founder of Think Big Height Not known Weight Not known Net Worth Not Known Ethnicity African-American Nationality American Marital Status Divorced Todd Russaw's spouse Faith Evans Social Media Instagram, Facebook

Who is Todd Russaw?

Russaw has not revealed anything about his personal life. However, sources have claimed that he was born to American parents. It is also not clear when his birthday is.

Russaw is a black American, his hair colour is black, and his eyes are dark brown. Information about his parents, siblings, and family has not been revealed. He leads a private life and does not expose a lot about himself.

Todd Russaw and Faith Evans got married on 11th November 1997. They had a perfect relationship from the beginning. However, they could not stand each other for much longer. After being married for over 13 years, they called it quits.

They got divorced on 17th May 2011. According to sources, Todd and Faith met first through Missy Elliot, who knew them.

Faith Evans, Todd Russaw's ex-wife

Faith was born on 10th June 1973, in Lakeland, Florida, America. What is Faith Evans's age? Currently, 49 years as of 2022, she is a songwriter, singer, actress, and record producer. From the beginning, she worked as a backing vocalist for AI B. Sure.

Later, she worked as the first female artist with Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs' Bad Boy Entertainment in 1994.

She started singing at the age of two and performed as a great hip-hop vocalist and composer, and she was able to get a Grammy Award. Faith has also worked as an actress in minor Television roles. Furthermore, she has released a book named Keeping in Faith, featured in the New York Times Bestsellers list.

Does Faith Evans have a daughter?

No, she does not have a daughter. However, from this marriage, they had two children. Todd Russaw's children are Joshua Jahad Russaw, born on 8th June 1998, and Ryder Evan Russaw, born on March 22, 2007. Besides these two children, he has a daughter, Tatum.

On December 14, 2020, Todd shared a photo of his daughter wishing her a happy birthday. He wrote;

Founding Partner Company My Princess!! Happy Birthday Tatum Daddy’s soo proud of you. I love you

Needless to say, he has an excellent relationship with his children.

Todd Russaw's net worth

His net worth is probably in the range of thousands of dollars. However, he has not revealed much about his salary and earnings. It is, however, evident that Todd Russaw's profession has earned him a luxurious life because of his work as a music producer and talent manager for over 25 years.

Furthermore, Todd is also the co-founder of Think Big and was once the Director at Motown Records, one of the first large Black-owned music companies in America.

On the other hand, his ex-wife has had a thriving career. Faith Evans' net worth is around $3 million.

Is Todd Russaw dead?

There have been rumours that the death of Todd Russaw is a hoax. Todd is living and thriving. He has no current or known conditions that would push him to the death box.

Faith Evans' net worth is around $3 million, which she has been able to gain throughout her singing, songwriting, and producing career. Photo: @Ray Tamarra

Source: Instagram

Regarding Todd Russaw's profiles, he is active on Instagram. Despite being active, he is not famous and does not have many fans and followers.

There is very little information on the personal life of Todd Russaw, but he has made it to the limelight due to his celebrity ex-wife. He has done well for himself despite calling it quits with Faith Evans.

