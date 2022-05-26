Marguerite Whitley was once married to O.J Simpson, a former NFL star, and the two were a couple for 12 years and share three children together. Despite her husband’s huge fame, Marguerite managed to keep a low profile, something that has worked for her. How well do you know O.J Simpson’s first wife? This article has all the fascinating facts you need to know about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

NFL player and actor O.J. Simpson and wife Marguerite (Whitley) Simpson pose for a portrait at a movie premiere in 1977 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

It is not clear about Marguerite Whitley’s net worth as she has managed to keep her life away from the public limelight. However, it is believed that she used to receive $26,000 annually as part of her divorce settlement from her ex-husband.

Marguerite Whitley's profile and bio

Full name Marguerite Whitley Year of birth March 20, 1949 Marguerite Whitley age 73 years in 2022 Birthplace Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Zodiac sign Pisces Height 5 feet 5 inches Marital status Divorced Marguerite Whitley spouse O.J Simpson (Ex-husband) Children 3 Profession Entrepreneur Alma mater University of Southern California (USC)

Who was O.J Simpson’s first wife?

O.J Simpson married Marguerite Whitley in 1967. The two met while at San Francisco’s Galileo High School. At that point in life, she was dating his best friend, Al “AC” Cowlings. She is a graduate of University of Southern California (USC).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Marguerite Simpson, OJ Simpson, Jason Simpson, Arnelle Simpson at home. Photo: Disney General Entertainment Content

Source: Getty Images

It is believed that Marguerite and Al “AC” Cowlings were experiencing some trouble in their relationship, and Cowlings requested his buddy Simpson to talk to her. However, the discussion did not end as intended. Whitley broke up with her then boyfriend and started dating Simpson.

In 1967, when Cowlings was merely a freshman at USC and Marguerite was only 18, the two tied the knot. Marguerite Whitley’s children with O.J Simpson are three.

Marguerite Whitley revealed to Barbara Walters in 1995 in a 20/20 interview, her last known public appearance:

We were such kids, it was fun. We didn’t have to answer to our parents anymore. We could party and stay out all night. It wasn’t a crazy wildness.

A year after their wedding, they welcomed their first child, Arnelle. In 1970, the couple welcomed their second child, Jason. Nine years later after Jason’s birthday, the couple welcomed their third child, Aeren. Unfortunately, she drowned a few weeks before her second birthday in their family pool.

What happened to Marguerite Whitley?

As Simpson’s popularity became massive, apparently so did his infidelity and ego. The challenges became too much for his first wife and caused a strain on their marriage.

NFL player and actor O.J. Simpson and wife Marguerite (Whitley) Simpson pose for a portrait at a movie premiere in April, 1977 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

During an interview with Look magazine in 1968, Whitley described her ex-husband as a beast, further adding:

He was a beast. He was pretty horrible. If there were other fellows who wanted to talk to girls, he'd make them stay away. He'd been a terrible person, right on the edge of trouble.

She went on to reveal that she was aware of his infidelities in the course of their marriage. During the mid-70s, she informed her lawyers to prepare the divorce papers but failed to follow up. Towards the end of the decade, the couple had separated once before ending their marriage in 1979.

Life after their divorce was no walk in the park. In 1986, she took him to court for failing to fulfil his financial responsibilities but later settled the matter out of court.

In 1986, she married Rudolph Lewis, a transit supervisor, but they divorced in 1991. One year later, she married Anthony Thomas, a furniture sales representative. It is not clear if the two are still together as she has continued to maintain a low-key profile.

Is Marguerite Whitley still alive?

Whitley is still alive. She is 73 years of age in 2022. Today, she leads a quiet life with her children.

O.J Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson

Nicole Brown was also married to the professional American footballer player from 1985 to 1992 as his second wife. The couple shared two children named Sydney Brooke Simpson and Justin Ryan Simpson. Simpson and Nicole met in 1977 when Nicole was working as a waitress.

In June 1994, Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman were found stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles residence. It did not take long before OJ Simpson became the prime suspect.

Hers is a tragic story that is well documented in the series titled The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The series bagged 22 Emmy nominations. In 2016, ESPN also released an 8-hour documentary titled O.J.: Made in America which was huge in shedding more light.

The former USC player revealed in his 2007 book titled If I Did It that his marriage to his first wife Marguerite was already in a bad place when he had met Brown.

Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center on July 20, 2017, in Lovelock. Photo: Jason Bean-Pool

Source: Getty Images

During Simpson’s trial for the murder of Ronald Goldman and Nicole Brown, Whitley maintained that her ex-husband was not capable of doing such an act and that he was innocent. She accompanied their kids each time they appeared in court for the proceedings. In 2008, Simpson was convicted of a Las Vegas armed robbery.

How tall is O.J Simpson?

O.J Simpson stands at a height of 6 feet 1 inch. His well-toned body, athletic ability, height, and talent in the field attracted many universities his way. He later went down in history as one of the best players in USC’s history.

O.J Simpson’s first wife, Marguerite Whitley, has stood the test of time throughout her life. Having been married to a superstar and watching fame ruin her marriage must have been devastating. Today, she continues to lead a quiet life with her children.

READ ALSO: Who is John Cho's wife? Everything to know about Kerri Higuchi

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts Kerri Higuchi, an American actress best known for her role in Grey's Anatomy as Dr Elizabeth Chen. She is also famous for being the wife of Harold & Kumar actor John Cho since 2006.

John Cho is one of the many Asians who have managed to achieve great success in Hollywood despite the challenges associated with the American industry. When he started in the late 1990s, he often starred in Asian-American projects. Who is John Cho's wife?

Source: Briefly News