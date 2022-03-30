Who is Duduzane Zuma's wife? Shanice Stork is the beautiful wife of the South African businessman, Duduzane Zuma. She is very kind and maintains a relatively low profile to the general public. She became famous after the wedding of the century to Duduzane Zuma, the son of the former South African President Jacob Zuma. What is Dduzane Zuma's wife age? Get all the details here!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Candid moments at Shanice Stork's wedding to Duduzane Zuma. Photo: @DRUM magazine

Source: Facebook

Is Shanice Stork South African? Yes, Shanice is a rural girl who was born in Durban, South Africa. Duduzane talked of his wife so much, which helped draw attention to her. Their marriage was held in 2015. She married one of South Africa's most eligible bachelors at the time.

Despite her introverted nature, she could not stay hidden for very long as everyone wanted to find out who she was and how she won the heart of the former President's son. Her husband became prominent in 2007 and 2009 when his father was elected head of the African National Congress and thereafter became the President of South Africa.

Shanice Stork's biography

Real Name: Shanice Stork Zuma

Shanice Stork Zuma Shanice Stork's age: 29 years as of 2022

29 years as of 2022 Occupation: Unknown

Unknown Date of Birth: 26 March 1993

26 March 1993 Place of Birth: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Shanice Stork's parents: Not known

Not known Gender: Female

Female Shanice Stork's Nationality: South African

South African Marital Status: Married

Married Husband: Duduzane Zuma

Duduzane Zuma Children: 1

1 Shanice Stork education: Newlands East's Hillview Secondary School

Newlands East's Hillview Secondary School Shanice Stork Zuma Instagram: None

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Early life and childhood

How old is Shanice Zuma? Shanice was born and raised in Durban, South Africa, on 26 March 1993. Duduzane Zuma's wife's age is currently 29 years. Shanice Stork is well educated, and she studied at Newlands East's Hillview Secondary School. There is no further information on her background available at the moment.

She is the youngest sibling in her household, with two older brothers and one sister. Shanice Stork's brothers are very talented when it comes to football; they both play for Newlands United. There is very little information known about Shanice stork's parents, but her father was a prominent member of the Durban Community. However, he passed away a few years ago.

Career

Shanice keeps her entire life under the wraps, even after such a prominent marriage ceremony. Details about her career are next to unavailable, including information about her career. There are, however, some unconfirmed reports stating that she has an estimated net worth of $1 million. It can only be assumed that for her to amount such wealth, she has to do something on her own, whether before or after her marriage to Zuma.

It can also be assumed that she is running a very lucrative business and has acquired some assets to her name. This might be the case because she is married to a man who is into business with a lot of experience in money making.

Shanice Stork tied the knot to Duduzane Zuma in 2015. Photo: @Ismail KamGatsheni KuMbutho

Source: Facebook

Personal life

When did Duduzane Zuma get married? Stork got married to Duduzane Zuma in May 2015 in a very exclusive event. The wedding was a very private occasion. It is common for such high-profile events to be held under maximum discretion because Duduzane is the former president's son, and the people in attendance were only 500.

The pair tied the knot at the New Apostolic Church in Durban, and they had a brief reception at the Fairmont Luxury Resort and Hotel in Zimbali. The latter had a traditional wedding at the former President's home in Nkandla, Northern Kwa Zulu Natal.

Reports of an affair

Last year there was news of the young Zuma getting involved with an actress, Thuli Phongolo. Thuli is an actress and DJ, but he completely brushed away the rumours claiming that he has no idea who she is.

She's a beautiful young lady and I've only heard of her now. She's doing her thing and all the best for whatever it is that she's doing. I only wish her the best, but I do not know her, that's point number one. Point number two is I've never met her, and the third point is I categorically deny it, not that I have to. Why must I explain myself to people?

Aside from all this, Duduzane Zuma has come out and said that he is open to polygamy as long as everyone in the marriage is happy. In the same interview with the Sunday World, he said that at first, he did not understand polygamy, but now he knows that it can serve as an amazing support structure and is therefore open to it.

Duduzane Zuma's wife and child

No one is certain about when the couple met. However, it can be deduced that they met in 2007 because of their child. Shanice Stork's child was reportedly born in 2007. There is lots of speculation that the couple was pushed to tie the knot after they got pregnant together.

There is, however, no information about the Duduzane Zuma child's name. If the child exists, it should be in its teenage years. Two weeks after their wedding, it was discovered that Zuma was a father to another child with another woman. She is believed to be a South African singer, but further details are kept hidden.

More wedding Photos. Photo: @DRUM magazine

Source: Facebook

Shanice would not have come to the limelight if it was not for her husband, the former President's son. However, she has maintained a low profile the entire time. She did not express her opinion on the issue of polygamy when the question was raised. Therefore, it is unclear whether she is for or against the matter. Only time will tell Zuma's plans and if Shanice is okay with them.

READ ALSO: Duduzane Zuma: Inside the Lavish Lifestyle of the Controversial and Hunky Son of Jacob Zuma

Briefly.co.za recently published an article highlighting the lavish life of the controversial and handsome son of Jacob Zuma. As noted above, Duduzane is open to the idea of polygamy but is not free of controversy.

Get to learn about his sources of wealth, his extravagant lifestyle and his affinity for trouble with the law.

Source: Briefly News