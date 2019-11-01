Edward Zuma is one man that has made enough headlines in South Africa. His family name will let the cat out of the bag that he is indeed the son of the former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma. He is the eldest son to his father and an elder brother to twenty-two siblings.

Interesting to note, Edward hails from quite a huge family. He has had an interest in various businesses such as Silvex 556, SA Guiding Star Trading, Nippon Import Export SA, Isthebe Construction & Engineering, Isthebe Petroleum, Dumaka Alternative Technology, among others. He is also known to be vocal about his political affiliations and remarks.

Edward Zuma's profile summary

Full Names: Edward Zuma

Edward Zuma Year of Birth: 1977

1977 Age: 44 years

44 years Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black

Black Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Phumelele Shange

Phumelele Shange Father: Jacob Zuma

Jacob Zuma Mother: Minah Shongwe

Minah Shongwe Alma mater: University of Zululand

University of Zululand Education: Law

Law Occupation: Business Development Director

Edward Zuma's biography

Edward is the former president's eldest son, although his mother never got married to Jacob Zuma. He was the first to make his father a grandfather. His flashy wedding made it to Top Billing, although he is accused of owing his wedding planner R1,000,000. His loyalty to his father is unquestionable, and he publicly defends him.

Edward Zuma's age

How old is Edward Zuma? He was born in 1977 to Minah Shongwe and the former president. However, details of his exact date of birth are unclear. As of July 2021, he is forty-four years old.

Edward Zuma's education

There is little information known to the public about his early life and education. However, we can confirm that Edward studied Law at the prestigious University of Zululand. In 2000, Edward Zuma made headlines after being arrested for purportedly raping a student at the university. The alleged victim agreed to get compensated; hence, she withdrew the case.

Edward Zuma's qualifications

According to his LinkedIn account, he is the Business Development Director at Isthebe Group of Companies. For the past ten years, he has served as the director of Amalgamated tobacco manufacturing. Despite his flourishing career in business, Edward is alleged to have defaulted multimillion loans and dealt with contrabanded cigarettes.

Edward Zuma's siblings

His father is said to have about 23 children from different mothers. Some of Jacob Zuma's children in the limelight include Mxolisi (Saady), Msholozi, Duduzane, Duduzile, Gugulethu -Ncube, Nokuthula Nomaqhawe, Thuthukile (Thuthu) Xolile Nomonde, Phumzile, and Nhlakanipho Vusi.

Edward's wife is called Phumelele Shange, and they had their multimillion wedding featured on Top Billing. Since he keeps his affairs under the wraps, it is unclear whether they have children.

Edward Zuma's net worth

He is allegedly said to be making millions, just as some of his siblings, through their numerous business dealings. His net worth is allegedly estimated at $20 million.

Edward Zuma and Pravin Gordhan

In 2018, Edward Zuma wrote a controversial open letter to Pravin Gordhan, the then finance minister, referring to him as a 'greedy leader.' He accused him of using his position in government to amass wealth. He issued a statement claiming the constitution had been abused and selectively applied to suit specific groupings within society.

In the statement, he also alleged that corrupt leaders were prospering at the country's expense through their relationships with the white monopoly capital.

The open letter stirred controversy in the country. The Human Rights Commission issued a statement claiming Edward's utterances depicted hate speech and promoted hatred. The commission also found him guilty of violating the constitutional rights in South Africa. As a result, the ANC ordered him to apologize to the finance minister, Hanekom, and the ruling party.

The Human Rights Commission also ordered him to make a public apology and pay for damages worth R60,000. The R60,000 was to be shared between two needy schools in the Durban area. Initially, Edward had opposed the application that the South African Human Rights Commission had launched.

Edward Zuma on Jacob Zuma's arrest

Weeks before the former president's arrest, as Mzansi waited with bated breath for the unheard-of event, Edward Zuma made remarks that left the country in stitches. He swore to defend his father and insisted that the former president would not go to jail. He even threatened to stop his father from handing himself over to the police, claiming that his cell be handed over to another prisoner.

He threatened that law enforcement officers would have to kill him first before arresting his father. He insisted that he would lay down his life for his father and that he would not let him be in prison alive. During one of the interviews before his father's deadline to present himself to the police, a journalist asked him about his opinion citing that time was running out. He responded by saying,

I would suggest that the clock unclicks itself ... untick itself!

He went ahead to say,

We have locksmiths, I’ll simply put a lock on the gate, and nobody will get access. If they break that, then they are breaking the law, and I’ll have to defend myself and defend the property of our family,

Edward Zuma is no new name to controversy, and the details of his biography prove that. Days before his father's arrest, he was confident and vocal about his stand on the matter and how his father would not go to prison. Apart from the heckling he received for claiming his father was above the law, he proved how much he loves his father.

