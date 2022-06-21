Who is Connor Bird? Age, children, partner, height, profiles, net worth

Connor Bird is arguably one of those celebrity children who get carried away by their parent's fame and consequently struggle through the tide of being constantly in the shadows. He is the son of one of the biggest players to have ever been in the national basketball league but never followed in his father's footsteps. As a result, he is scarcely in the news, and the only time he went viral was because of infamy.

Connor's father, Larry Joe Bird poses in the press room during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Source: Getty Images

There is only so much to talk about Connor Bird, even though he is associated with a famous personality. But unfortunately, he appears to be the least popular among his siblings and not for nothing; this may be a good thing for everyone since the last time he made headlines was because he was trying to hit a woman with his expensive car.

Profile summary

Full name Connor Bird Gender Male Date of birth 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 175 Mother Dinah Mattinly (adoptive) Father Larry Joe Bird (adoptive)

Background information

Connor was allegedly born in 1992, but the exact birth month and day are unknown. Nevertheless, Connor Bird's age will be 30 by the end of 2022.

One interesting fact about this personality is that his biological parents are unknown to the public. So who is Larry's son? Connor was adopted as a boy by legendary basketball player Larry Joe Bird who, at that time, was married to Dinah Mattingly.

Connor has an adoptive sister, Mariah, who is now popularly known for her activities in the event planning industry. He also has a half-sister, Corrie, the first biological child of his adoptive father and was born to him by his first wife, Janet Condra.

Nothing concrete is known about Connor's educational history. Still, it was insinuated in the media that he was an Indiana State University student during his infamous brush with the law sometime in 2013.

Career

Like the rest of his profile, only a little about Connor Bird is known besides his scuffle with the law. He was mostly private before that incident and is mainly in the shadows after it.

Connor's parents, Dinah Mattingly and Larry Bird pose with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the press room during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar.

Source: Getty Images

He did not pursue a professional basketball career like his father, although he is said to have shown interest in the game as he loved watching it as a boy. Since he never played basketball professionally, there are no Connor Bird's stats anywhere unless you are talking about the count of charges brought against him by the Indiana Police.

What happened to Connor Bird?

Connor was 21 years old in 2013 when the police arrested him for the first time. First, he tried to injure his girlfriend by throwing a telephone at her, and a little while later, he attempted to run the same lady over with his Dodge Charger.

He also had charges of illegal drug possession and a case of drinking too much alcohol and misbehaving.

Who is Connor Bird's father?

Connor's dad is Larry Joe Bird, popularly known as Larry Legend. He came from a poor background and rose to become what his nickname suggests when it comes to basketball. He was born in 1956 and was drafted into the NBA by the Boston Celtics when he was 22.

How many siblings does Larry Bird have?

This legend had five siblings: a sister, Linds, and four brothers, Mike, Jeff, Mark, and Eddie. Eddie also played basketball professionally.

Larry is the only individual in the history of the NBA to have been crowned with awards like Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, All-Star MVP, Coach of the Year, Finals MVP, and Executive of the Year.

What is Larry Bird doing now?

Larry Bird is enjoying his retirement at the moment, having rocked the world of basketball on different levels as a player and coach before becoming the executive president of basketball operations for the Indiana Pacers.

He played active basketball until 1992 and coached until 2000 before taking up an executive role in the NBA until 2017. Larry was quoted as saying the following at the time:

I felt it was time to step away in a full-time capacity. This has nothing to do with my health or our team. I'm 60 years old, and I want to do other things away from basketball.

Is Sue Bird, the daughter of Larry Bird?

Sue and Larry are not blood relatives, although they share the same last name. Nevertheless, it is easy for fans to think that they are family since the lady is also a basketball legend in the female category and has won a lot of titles.

Sue, however, confessed during one of her interviews that she used to tell anyone who cared to ask that she was Larry Bird's niece.

Personal life

The last time Conor was in the news was during his fight with his girlfriend in 2013. Since then, he has not said anything about dating anyone. At the same time, Connor Bird's children count is allegedly still zero.

Body measurement and physical appearance

Connor Bird's height is reportedly 5 feet and 7 inches, approximately 170 centimetres. He weighs an average of 80 kilograms and has light brown hair.

Connor Bird's net worth

Bird's net worth is unknown since the nature of his professional exploits is not public knowledge. His father, Larry, is, however, $75 million wealthy, thanks to his years of a successful career in the national basketball league as a club player, coach, and executive president.

Connor Bird is not anywhere near his father's status in the media, and it may take a while and a lot of hard work if he has any plans of undoing that disadvantage. It is also possible that he prefers to stay low-key and altogether avoid shuttling the paparazzi's camera.

