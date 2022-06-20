Who is Matt Kaplan? Age, spouse, dog, height, education, profiles, net worth

Matt Kaplan is the guy who has made the movie industry his home and is doing well for himself in that respect. He ventured into movies by first interning with a production company. Somehow, by sheer hard work and excellence, he rose and took higher positions within and outside the organisation. He is only in his 30s but already has over a decade's experience that has helped him direct and produce films in high demand in mainstream media.

Matt Kaplan is an astute entrepreneur who currently occupies the position of chief executive officer in one of the biggest film production companies in the United States of America, Ace Entertainment. The Columbia University graduate has not only engraved his name in the sands of time when it comes to making successful movies, but he has also been able to build a dynasty that helps him to be on the list of millionaires in America.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Kaplan Nickname Matt Gender Male Date of birth 14th April 1984 Age 38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Matt Kaplan's height in feet 5' 9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light Brown Marital status Married Wife Alexandra Cooper University Columbia University Profession Entrepreneur, Film producer and director Net worth $7 million

Background information

This American businessman was christened Matthew Kaplan after he was born on 14th April 1984 in California, USA, to parents whose identities and names have not been revealed to the general public. As of 2022, Matt Kaplan's age is 38 years old.

Whether or not Matt has siblings remains unknown in public spaces, but the history of Matt Kaplan's education is known. After graduating from high school, he was admitted to study at Columbia University, where he bagged a degree in film studies and history. This degree would inform the path he chose to tread in his professional career.

Career

After graduating from the university, Matt Kaplan started interning with the Columbia Broadcasting System, one of the biggest television networks in the United States of America. After that, he rose to the position of Director of Development at the organisation.

Matthew later moved on to another movie production company known as Lionsgate Films, where he soon got promoted to Senior Vice President; he was in charge of directing big movies such as They Came Together.

In 2013, Kaplan tested the murky waters of running a business by starting a movie company known as Chapter One Films. He was in contract with another production company and produced popular movies like The Lazarus Effect and 6 Miranda Drive.

After seeing a few actions at his new business, he joined another movie company, Awesomeness, and was the head of the film division. Two years later, Matthew decided to go squarely into investing in his own production company, and this was how Ace Entertainment started in 2017. According to his LinkedIn profile, he continues to be the organisation's CEO.

Most of Matt Kaplan's movies are a great watch according to ratings and reviews on several streaming platforms; some of the films and television series that he has produced are:

The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight

Wolf in Wild

Soulless

White Smoke

Beware that Girl

Time Cut

Loveboat, Taipei

Heroine

Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Body Cam

XO, Kitty

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

You Get Me

Before I Fall

Incarnate

The Perfect Date

Spontaneous

Visions

Viral

Personal life

Matthew is currently in his second marriage after divorcing his first wife, Claire Rhiannon Serenity Holt, in 2017 under irreconcilable circumstances; the couple was only married for a year. Long before then, he dated Ashley Olsen when he was a quarterback playing football on his university team; the relationship started in 2001 and lasted for only three years.

Matt Kaplan's spouse is now rumoured to be Alexandra Cooper, a Pennsylvania Comedy podcaster. The lovebirds started dating and were allegedly wedded on 3rd February 2021. Alexandra dropped some clues they had been acquainted with during a zoom meeting and hit it off after that.

Who is Matt Kaplan's dog?

Matt has a pet dog known as Henry, and it appears as though this animal has been in his life for a while since his ex-wife, Claire, used to share some pictures of herself and the dog while they were still married. It is also alleged that the dog has featured in at least one of the movies Matt produced.

Net worth

According to Press Informant's website, Matt Kaplan's net worth is around $8 million. He has been involved with the movie industry for almost two decades.

Where is Matt Kaplan now?

This entrepreneur is still doing what he knows how to do best, which is movie production. He has produced at least two movies in 2022.

What is Matt Kaplan's Instagram?

He does not have a verified Instagram page, although there are a couple of pages opened in his name and with his image as a display picture. Nevertheless, he has a LinkedIn account.

Matt Kaplan is still in his 30s, and from the look of things, he appears destined for greatness within the American movie industry. As a husband, it is unknown whether he wants to add the responsibility of being a father, but that may be something to look forward to with this seasoned filmmaker.

