Who is Sarah Wright? Age, children, parents, height, movies, profiles, net worth
The importance of appealing to all audiences is finally starting to become a priority for Hollywood. For this reason, the film producers ensure that different roles are given to the creme de la creme of the industry. As a result, actresses like Sarah Wright have ensured to be the best at each role handed to them.
Sarah Wright is not a new name in the American entertainment industry. She is one of the most talented actresses in film and TV. In addition, she is a former fashion model from the age of 14. She is famous for her appearance as Millicent Gergich in Parks and Recreation.
Sarah Wright's profile summary
|Full name
|Sarah Fay Wright
|Nickname
|Sarah Wright
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|28th September 1983
|Age
|38 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Louisville, Kentucky, US
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5' 9''
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|132
|Weight in kilograms
|60
|Body measurements in inches
|36-25-36
|Body measurements in centimetres
|91-64-91
|Shoe size
|8.5 (US)
|Dress size
|4 (US)
|Hair colour
|Blonder
|Eye colour
|Amber
|Mother
|Debbie Wright
|Father
|Robert Wright
|Siblings
|One (Samuel Wright)
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|A.J Mason (m.2005- d.2006) and Eric Christian Olsen (m.2012 to present)
|Children
|Three
|School
|LeGrande Elementary school, Hart County High School and Seneca High School
|Profession
|American actress and former model
|Net worth
|$6 million
Sarah Wright's biography
The model was born on 28th September 1983 in Louisville, Kentucky, US. She is 38 years old as of 2022. Sarah Wright's parents are her father, Robert, a preacher, while her mother is Debbie, a dental technician.
Regarding Sarah Wright's siblings, the former American model has one sibling. She has one younger brother, Samuel. Samuel serves in the United States marine. She attended LeGrande Elementary school for her primary education. After completion, she joined Hart County High School in Georgia before relocating to Seneca High School in Kentucky.
Career
She began her career as a model when she was only 14 years old. She was discovered by the 1999 Mossimo model search contest giving Sarah her biggest breakthrough as a model. Before becoming a model, she debuted in Hollywood with the movie Enchanted, starring David's High School date.
After modelling for a while, she ultimately transitioned to film and left modelling. In 2006 she starred as Lauren in All You've Got, and in 2007, she landed the role of Jane in the comedy-romance film X's & O's. She made her television debut in the 2004-2005 show, Quintuplets starring Paige Chase.
Sarah Wright's movies and TV shows include:
- 1998 - Enchanted
- 2006 - All You've Got
- 2007 - X's & O's
- 2008 - Made of Honor
- 2008 - Wieners
- 2008 - The House Bunny
- 2008 - Surfer, Dude
- 2008 - Streak
- 2012 - Touchback
- 2012 - Celeste and Jesse Forever
- 2013 - 21 & Over
- 2013 - Girls Season 38
- 2014 - Walk of Shame
- 2017 - American Made
- 2019 - The Place of No Words
TV shows
- 2004 to 2005 - Quintuplets
- 2005 - CSI: Miami
- 2005 - Malcolm in the Middle
- 2006 - The Loop
- 2006 to 2007 - 7th Heaven
- 2007 - Up All Night
- 2008 - Mad Men
- 2008 - Ernesto
- 2009 - Accidentally on Purpose
- 2009 - How I Met Your Mother
- 2009 - Waiting to Die
- 2010 - The Middle
- 2010 - True Love
- 2011 - Mad Love
- 2011 - The Assistants
- 2011 to 2013 - Parks and Recreation
- 2012 - Happy Endings
- 2012 - Happy Valley
- 2013 - Men at Work
- 2013 - Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23
- 2013 - Hello Ladies
- 2014 - Mixology
- 2014 to 2015 - Marry Me
- 2015 - House Hunters
- 2017 - Lady Dynamite
- 2020 - Spinning Out
- 2021 - Home Economics
Sarah Wright's husband and children
The actress has been married twice and divorced once in her life. She was first married to A. J Mason in 2005. The couple lasted a year as they divorced in 2006. After the divorce, she stayed single for a while before entering her second relationship.
In 2011, she revealed that she was engaged to Eric Christian Olsen, a talented American actor from Oregon. The couple tied the knot on 23rd June 2012, near Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Sarah Wright's children are Wyatt Oliver Olsen (son), born in 2013, and daughters Emse Olivia Olsen, born in 2016 and Winter Story Olsen, born in 2020.
How tall is Sarah Wright?
Sarah Wright's height is around 5 feet 9 inches, and she weighs around 60kg. For her other body statistics, she measures 36 inches for her breast, 25 inches for her waist and 36 inches for her hips. She wears a dress size 4 (US) and a shoe size 8.5 (US). She has amber eyes and blonde hair.
How much is Sarah Wright's net worth?
She has an estimated net worth of $6 million as of 2022. She has earned significant money from her successful career as an American actress and former fashion model.
Sarah Wright's fast facts
- Who is Sarah Wright? She is an American actress and former fashion model.
- Who plays Jerry's daughter on Parks and Recreation? Fay plays the role perfectly.
- How old is Sarah Wright Olsen? Sarah is 38 years old as of 2022
- How tall is Sarah Wright Olsen? She stands at the height of 5 feet and 9 inches.
- Who is the blonde in Home Economics? Sarah plays blonde in Home Economics.
- Is Sarah Wright married? Yes, she is married to actor Eric Christian Olsen but was formerly married to A.J Mason before they divorced in 2006.
Sarah Wright is the epitome of hard work, diligence and commitment to her career. She has been in the entertainment industry as an actress since she was a child and a model since she was 14. As a result, she has made a name for herself and accumulated a huge net worth.
