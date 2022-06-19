Who is Sarah Wright? Age, children, parents, height, movies, profiles, net worth

The importance of appealing to all audiences is finally starting to become a priority for Hollywood. For this reason, the film producers ensure that different roles are given to the creme de la creme of the industry. As a result, actresses like Sarah Wright have ensured to be the best at each role handed to them.

Sarah Olsen attends Jennifer Meyer Celebrates First Store Opening in Palisades Village At The Draycott.

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Wright is not a new name in the American entertainment industry. She is one of the most talented actresses in film and TV. In addition, she is a former fashion model from the age of 14. She is famous for her appearance as Millicent Gergich in Parks and Recreation.

Sarah Wright's profile summary

Full name Sarah Fay Wright Nickname Sarah Wright Gender Female Date of birth 28th September 1983 Age 38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Louisville, Kentucky, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-64-91 Shoe size 8.5 (US) Dress size 4 (US) Hair colour Blonder Eye colour Amber Mother Debbie Wright Father Robert Wright Siblings One (Samuel Wright) Marital status Married Partner A.J Mason (m.2005- d.2006) and Eric Christian Olsen (m.2012 to present) Children Three School LeGrande Elementary school, Hart County High School and Seneca High School Profession American actress and former model Net worth $6 million

Sarah Wright's biography

The model was born on 28th September 1983 in Louisville, Kentucky, US. She is 38 years old as of 2022. Sarah Wright's parents are her father, Robert, a preacher, while her mother is Debbie, a dental technician.

Fay attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS in Culver City, California.

Source: Getty Images

Regarding Sarah Wright's siblings, the former American model has one sibling. She has one younger brother, Samuel. Samuel serves in the United States marine. She attended LeGrande Elementary school for her primary education. After completion, she joined Hart County High School in Georgia before relocating to Seneca High School in Kentucky.

Career

She began her career as a model when she was only 14 years old. She was discovered by the 1999 Mossimo model search contest giving Sarah her biggest breakthrough as a model. Before becoming a model, she debuted in Hollywood with the movie Enchanted, starring David's High School date.

After modelling for a while, she ultimately transitioned to film and left modelling. In 2006 she starred as Lauren in All You've Got, and in 2007, she landed the role of Jane in the comedy-romance film X's & O's. She made her television debut in the 2004-2005 show, Quintuplets starring Paige Chase.

Sarah Wright's movies and TV shows include:

1998 - Enchanted

2006 - All You've Got

2007 - X's & O's

2008 - Made of Honor

2008 - Wieners

2008 - The House Bunny

2008 - Surfer, Dude

2008 - Streak

2012 - Touchback

2012 - Celeste and Jesse Forever

2013 - 21 & Over

2013 - Girls Season 38

2014 - Walk of Shame

2017 - American Made

2019 - The Place of No Words

TV shows

Fay attends the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

2004 to 2005 - Quintuplets

2005 - CSI: Miami

2005 - Malcolm in the Middle

2006 - The Loop

2006 to 2007 - 7th Heaven

2007 - Up All Night

2008 - Mad Men

2008 - Ernesto

2009 - Accidentally on Purpose

2009 - How I Met Your Mother

2009 - Waiting to Die

2010 - The Middle

2010 - True Love

2011 - Mad Love

2011 - The Assistants

2011 to 2013 - Parks and Recreation

2012 - Happy Endings

2012 - Happy Valley

2013 - Men at Work

2013 - Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23

2013 - Hello Ladies

2014 - Mixology

2014 to 2015 - Marry Me

2015 - House Hunters

2017 - Lady Dynamite

2020 - Spinning Out

2021 - Home Economics

Sarah Wright's husband and children

The actress has been married twice and divorced once in her life. She was first married to A. J Mason in 2005. The couple lasted a year as they divorced in 2006. After the divorce, she stayed single for a while before entering her second relationship.

In 2011, she revealed that she was engaged to Eric Christian Olsen, a talented American actor from Oregon. The couple tied the knot on 23rd June 2012, near Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Eric Christian Olsen (L) and Fay attend the 2nd Annual Environmental Media Association (EMA) Honors Benefit Gala at Private Estate in Pacific Palisades, California.

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Wright's children are Wyatt Oliver Olsen (son), born in 2013, and daughters Emse Olivia Olsen, born in 2016 and Winter Story Olsen, born in 2020.

How tall is Sarah Wright?

Sarah Wright's height is around 5 feet 9 inches, and she weighs around 60kg. For her other body statistics, she measures 36 inches for her breast, 25 inches for her waist and 36 inches for her hips. She wears a dress size 4 (US) and a shoe size 8.5 (US). She has amber eyes and blonde hair.

How much is Sarah Wright's net worth?

She has an estimated net worth of $6 million as of 2022. She has earned significant money from her successful career as an American actress and former fashion model.

Sarah Wright's fast facts

Who is Sarah Wright? She is an American actress and former fashion model. Who plays Jerry's daughter on Parks and Recreation? Fay plays the role perfectly. How old is Sarah Wright Olsen? Sarah is 38 years old as of 2022 How tall is Sarah Wright Olsen? She stands at the height of 5 feet and 9 inches. Who is the blonde in Home Economics? Sarah plays blonde in Home Economics. Is Sarah Wright married? Yes, she is married to actor Eric Christian Olsen but was formerly married to A.J Mason before they divorced in 2006.

Sarah Wright is the epitome of hard work, diligence and commitment to her career. She has been in the entertainment industry as an actress since she was a child and a model since she was 14. As a result, she has made a name for herself and accumulated a huge net worth.

