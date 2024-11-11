Who is Heidi Van Pelt? Biography and love story with Taran Noah Smith

In 2001, the marriage between Heidi Van Pelt and Taran Noah Smith made headlines for all the wrong reasons. While every relationship has its fair share of struggles, theirs was marred by public controversies. Did the couple’s union stand the test despite their 16-year age difference? Uncover juicy details about Noah and Heidi’s romantic journey.

Noah at the 2009 Land Awards (L). Taran and Pelt at PETA’s 2005 Anniversary Gala (C). The duo at Walt Disney Studios in 1999 (R). Photo: Jason Merritt, Gregg DeGuire, Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Taran Noah Smith is an American businessman and former actor. He is widely recognised for his portrayal of Mark Taylor on Home Improvement, for which he bagged two Young Artist Awards. But unlike his flourishing on-screen career, his private life was not so successful. How much do you know about Noah’s ex-wife, Heidi Van Pelt?

Heidi Van Pelt’s profile summary

Full name Heidi Van Pelt Gender Female Date of birth 11 July 1968 Age 56 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Missouri, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Oak Park High School Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Taran Noah Smith Profession Nutritionist, entrepreneur Famous as Taran Noah Smith’s ex-wife

Who is Heidi Van Pelt?

Taran Noah Smith played the youngest brother on the famous TV series Home Improvement and he was married to Heidi Van Pelt from 2001 to 2007. The marriage sparked controversy due to the couple's age difference.

Heidi Van Pelt and Taran Noah Smith at Brand New Burbank AMC 16 in 2003. Photo: Chris Walter

Source: Original

Desire to become a CIA agent

Heidi attended a local elementary school in Missouri before joining Blue Springs High School. She later transferred to Oak Park High School, graduating in 1986.

Following Heidi’s passion for fashion and design, she enrolled in Stephens College but purportedly failed to complete her studies there. Although Pelt attended the University of Missouri to study German and Philosophy, she did not graduate either.

In 1988, Heidi enrolled at the University of Washington to quench her sudden desire to join the Central Intelligence Agency. However, she allegedly dropped out of the programme one semester towards graduation.

Heidi Van Pelt is a certified nutritional counsellor

After dropping out for the third time, Heidi decided school was not her thing. She founded a media company, Emergent Films, but later dissolved it and relocated to Los Angeles to look for greener pastures.

Struggling to make ends meet, Pelt started working on the set of films as a prop master or production assistant.

Soon, she developed an interest in vegetarianism. The celebrity ex-spouse took online classes at the American Academy of Nutrition and became a certified nutritional counsellor.

Taran Noah Smith and Heidi Van Pelt at the Paramount Studios in 2004 (L). Noah during the 1997 Environmental Media Awards (R). Photo: John Shearer, Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Controversial marriage to Taran Noah Smith

Taran and Smith met while he was attending the University of Southern California Film School. Pelt was in a romantic relationship then, so they maintained a close friendship. After she broke up with her boyfriend, the duo got together and began dating.

On 27 April 2001, they exchanged nuptials after Noah became of legal age. The ex-actor had also gained control of his $1.5 million trust fund that he had previously accused his parents of squandering. According to Lopper, Taran later took back these accusations, saying:

I had gotten out of the teenage phase and realised my parents were not doing anything wrong. They were protecting me.

Heidi Van Pelt and Taran Noah Smith’s messy divorce

The pair filed for divorce on 2 February 2007, citing irreconcilable differences. However, according to TheThings, Smith’s heavy partying and infidelity strained the relationship. With their relationship out in the public domain, it was inevitable that their divorce would make news.

The ex-couple reportedly fought over custody of their joint business, Playfood, a California-based non-dairy cheese restaurant they co-founded in 2005.

Actor Louis Lombardi and Heidi Van Pelt at the Green Lodge in 2008 (L). Taran Noah Smith during a 1996 episode of Home Improvement (R). Photo: Michael Bezjian, ABC Photo Archives (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Marrying or dating a public figure means your name will always pop up whenever details about your romantic relationship arise. This is the case for Heidi, who was 33 when her then-boyfriend was 16. Below are some frequently asked questions about the ex-couple:

Who did Taran Noah Smith marry?

After turning 18, Noah married Heidi Van Pelt, a lady who was 16 years older than him. As per reports, his parents and fans greatly disapproved of their union, accusing the nutritional counsellor of manipulating his decisions.

Was Heidi Van Pelt on Home Improvement?

Smith’s ex-spouse was not on the set of the TV series Home Improvement. She attended events with Taran related to the famous American sitcom. Her career is reportedly in the food and nutrition industry.

What happened to Heidi van Pelt?

Heidi and Smith divorced in 2007. According to the former on-screen star, she had drained him financially before their split.

What is Heidi Van Pelt’s net worth?

Although Pelt’s financial portfolio remains a mystery, Taran Noah Smith’s net worth is estimated at $300,000 per Celebrity Net Worth.

Actors Taran, Zachery, and Jonathan of Home Improvement during the 1992 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards in California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Where is Heidi Van Pelt today?

Heidi went off the grid after her divorce from Noah. As such, scanty information exists about her whereabouts and career pursuits.

Heidi Van Pelt gained notoriety after marrying Taran Noah Smith, a man 16 years younger than her. Their union attracted significant criticism, many terming it as disturbing. Eventually, the pair went their separate ways after being together for six years.

