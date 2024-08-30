Who is Dianna Russini's husband? Meet Kevin Goldschmidt

Dianna Russini is an American sports journalist who currently works as an NFL reporter and insider for The Athletic. She previously worked at ESPN, frequently appearing on NFL Live. But beyond the cameras, many are curious about Dianna Russini’s husband. Find out more about the sportscaster’s companion in life and achievement.

Dianna and Kevin during their wedding in 2020 (L). Russini at the 2024 Michael Rubin's Super Bowl party (R). Photo: @dmrussini on Instagram, Ethan Miller via Getty Images (modified by author)

Despite his wife's popularity, Kevin Goldschmidt, has one of the most grounded and private lives. He prefers to maintain a low-key profile away from public scrutiny. However, we have defied the odds to unravel lesser-known facts about Goldschmidt, who is nailing it in the business world as much as his spouse is on television.

Kevin Goldschmidt’s profile summary

Full name Kevin Goldschmidt Gender Male Date of birth 6 June 1985 Age 39 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Pennsylvania, USA Current residence New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Alma mater Penn State University Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Dianna Russini Children 2 Profession Shake Shack’s Director of Total Rewards Famous as Dianna Russini’s husband

Who is Dianna Russini's husband, Kevin Goldschmidt?

Originally from Pennsylvania, Kevin has been by his wife’s side ever since she made her ESPN debut in 2015.

Although he is not fond of cameras and paparazzi, Goldschmidt has always believed in Dianna’s vision to take sports news to another level, thanks to her lively on-air personality and thorough sports commentary.

Dianna Russini often shares heartfelt messages on her Instagram about her family. On 16 June 2024 she wished her husband a happy Father's Day, the post reads:

The best person these little boys know. xoxo Happy Father’s Day Kev!

Kevin Goldschmidt having a good time with his sons. Photo: @dmrussini on Instagram

Kevin Goldschmidt’s bio summary

Kevin Goldschmidt (aged 39 as of 2024) was born on 6 June 1985. He attended Penn State University from 2003 to 2007, earning a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

What does Kevin Goldschmidt do for a living?

Soon after graduating in 2007, Kevin landed a job at SEI as the managed account operations analyst. In March 2011, he left the company and joined Hay Group as a senior analyst.

According to Goldschmidt’s LinkedIn, he bagged the role of compensation analyst at AmerisourceBergen in September 2013.

From June 2015 to July 2018, the celebrity husband worked as Aramark’s senior executive compensation analyst. In August 2018, he moved back to AmerisourceBergen, but this time as the compensation manager.

Kevin resigned in October 2019 after being offered the Senior Manager of Total Rewards position at Shake Shack. In August 2021, Goldschmidt was promoted to Director of Total Rewards. He has since worked for the American fast casual restaurant chain.

Where is Kevin Goldschmidt now?

The celebrity spouse currently resides in New York City with his family. While he does not have social media accounts, he occasionally features in his wife’s Instagram posts.

Dianna Russini at City Market Social House in 2018 (L). The journalist during the 2017 ESPN Magazin Body Issue pre-ESPYS party (R). Photo: Rich Fury, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Who is Dianna Russini?

Dianna (41 years old as of 2024) was born on 11 February 1983 in The Bronx, New York, USA. At the time she joined WNBC, she was its youngest reporter.

Russini has worked for various networks, including WVIT, WRC-TV, NBC, NEWS 12 Westchester, and CSN Northwest.

In July 2015, she joined ESPN as a SportsCenter anchor. After eight years, on 11 August 2023, it was reported that Dianna would leave ESPN. Presently, she works for The Athletic.

Dianna Russini’s husband and children

Unlike her on-screen personality, Dianna is particularly tight-lipped regarding heart matters. It is no wonder she was able to keep her romantic relationship with Kevin Goldschmidt a secret for five years.

Is Dianna Russini married?

Dianna Russini and Kevin Goldschmidt reportedly crossed paths in 2015, per Distractify. However, the duo kept their relationship private until she announced their engagement on 22 May 2020 via an Instagram post that read:

Shockingly, my mother loves him. Going to the chapel!

Kevin and Dianna at their engagement in 2020 (L). Russini during a 2018 NFL football game (R). Photo: @dmrussini on Instagram, Mark Alberti via Getty Images (modified by author)

The couple exchanged nuptials on 26 September 2020. Only a few family members attended Dianna Russini’s wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, the event was also live-streamed via Zoom. On 27 September 2020, the journalist shared the good news with her Instagram followers, saying:

Breaking news, we got married.

Russini and Kevin have enjoyed marital bliss since then. On 26 September 2023, she celebrated their anniversary with an Instagram post that she captioned:

Three years, two babies, one job, zero regrets. Happy anniversary, my sweetheart.

How many kids does Dianna Russini have?

On 8 August 2021, Goldschmidt and his wife welcomed their first child, a son. That day, Russini shared a photo of their newborn baby accompanied by a heartfelt message that read:

We had a baby. Our son, Michael Andrew, taught us today that there are still pockets of joy in a life full of uncertainties. There is no better way to wish my dad a happy birthday than showing him his grandson.

The duo had their second baby, Joseph Kevin, on 11 October 2022. Dianna Russini’s children are a source of joy for the young couple.

Dianna Russini and her son, Michael. Photo: @dmrussini (modified by author)

FAQs

Dianna Russini’s unique combination of skill and talent has set her apart as a reporter. Below are some frequently asked questions about her family.

How did Dianna Russini and Kevin Goldschmidt meet?

It is unclear how the duo met as they kept their love life details under wraps for the longest time. However, it is reported that they met in 2015.

What sport did Dianna Russini play?

The sports analyst played soccer for four seasons at George Mason University. In 51 games, she scored seven goals and recorded one assist.

Dianna Russini's husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, is a private man. Although he has not been in the spotlight like his wife, Dianna often acknowledges his input in the successful journalist she is today.

