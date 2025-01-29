Who is Paul Werdel? Get to know Amna Nawaz’s husband

Marrying a celebrity automatically thrusts you into the limelight, subjecting your life to scrutiny. This is the case for Paul Werdel, best known as the husband of award-winning journalist Amna Nawaz. The duo defied their religious differences and have been together for over a decade.

Amna Nawaz at The Langham Huntington in 2023 (L). The journalist and her husband, Paul, in Paris (R). Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images, @amnaonpbs on Instagram (modified by author)

Amna Nawaz’s spouse, Paul Werdel, made significant contributions to the media industry as The New York Times senior editor and product director. His illustrious career is just one facet of his life.

Paul Werdel’s profile summary

Full name Paul Werdel Gender Male Age In his 40s Birthplace Baltimore, Maryland, USA Current residence Washington, D.C., USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Maryland Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Amna Nawaz Children 2 Profession Former news editor Net worth Between $1 million and $5 million

Fascinating details about Paul Werdel

Despite his wife’s media prominence, Paul maintains a low-key profile. As such, little is known about his personal life. Nonetheless, Amna does not miss a chance to celebrate her husband on social media. On 4 April 2022, she penned a heartfelt message for him on Instagram, saying:

Although we are sometimes miles apart, Werdel always finds a way to make me laugh. I am grateful for the happy memories we have created together.

Paul Werdel’s early life and educational background

Paul was reportedly born in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. According to a 2023 Instagram post by Amna, his birthday is 17 November.

Werdel’s exact year of birth is a mystery. Various tabloids report that he is in his 40s, considering Nawaz is 45 years old as of 2025. Paul enrolled at the University of Maryland in 1998 and graduated with a BA in Journalism in 2002.

Paul Werdel and his wife, Amna Nawaz. Photo: @amnaonpbs on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Paul Werdel do for a living?

According to Paul Werdel’s LinkedIn, he worked as an assistant lecturer and production coordinator at the University of Maryland for about a year and a half after graduation.

From June 2004 to June 2007, he was a producer at BBC World News. Paul served as the news editor at Al Jazeera English from July 2008 to February 2011. He later transitioned to being a senior associate editor at TPM Media LLC.

Werdel assumed several roles while working with The New York Times from October 2014 to April 2018. These positions include senior editor of platforms, senior product manager, and product director.

Paul Werdel and Amna Nawaz’s instant chemistry

How did the couple meet? Although Nawaz and her husband remain particularly secretive about their love life, a July 2021 Instagram post by Amna suggested they met via a mutual friend. She wrote:

Today marks 14 years since the night I walked into a bar to link up with a guy my friend said I had to meet. He was right!

Paul Werdel and Amna Nawaz tied the knot in 2007, three years after they started dating. The pair have enjoyed marital bliss for 18 years.

Amna Nawaz’s husband, Paul Werdel (L). The TV personality at Semafor’s The Next 3 Billion Summit in 2024 (R). @amnaonpbs on Instagram, Steven Ferdman via Getty Images (modified by author)

Does Paul Werdel have children?

Paul and his wife Nawaz share two kids. On 13 May 2024, she took to Instagram to celebrate Mother’s Day via a post that read:

Motherhood is about helping your child figure out who they are and how they want to move through the world. My daughters are my source of joy.

Paul Werdel’s wife, Amna Nawaz

Amna is an American broadcast journalist and a co-host on PBS NewsHour. She has previously worked at NBC News and ABC News. Some of Nawaz’s accolades include an Emmy and a Peabody Award.

An alumnus of the London School of Economics, she initially wanted to become a lawyer before shifting to journalism. In December 2019, Amna became the first Muslim to moderate a US presidential debate. She is a member of the think tank Inter-American Dialogue.

FAQs

Amna Nawaz and her husband, Paul Werdel, prefer keeping details about their romantic life under wraps. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

What is Paul Werdel’s ethnicity?

Paul has White ethnic roots. On the other hand, his wife is the first-generation American daughter of Pakistani parents.

How old is Amna Nawaz?

The journalist (45 as of 2025) was born on 18 September 1979 in Virginia, USA. She earned a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 2001.

Amna Nawaz at The Music Center in 2023 (L). The journalist and her husband, Paul, at the Palace of Versailles (R). Photo: @amnaonpbs on Instagram, Monica Schipper via Getty Images (modified by author)

Does Amna Nawaz have children?

Amna Nawaz and her husband, Paul Werdel, have two kids together. The journalist often hides their faces with emojis when posting them on social media.

What is Amna Nawaz’s religion?

The reporter is Muslim. She is the first Asian American to moderate a Democratic Party presidential debate.

Although Amna Nawaz’s husband, Paul Werdel, has worked in the media industry, he does not share her love for the camera. He prefers a private and grounded lifestyle. Nonetheless, Paul’s association with the renowned journalist constantly places him on the radar of internet sleuths seeking to uncover details about his personal and professional life.

