What happened to Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby?

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby began their romantic journey in the spotlight when they starred in the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise. Due to their immense popularity, fans have been curious about their relationship. Discover what happened to the BiP couple.

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met in week two of BiP season 8. Photo: @michael_alliol4 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Michael Allio and Danielle Malitby's relationship was taking shape until September 2023, when he announced their split, just a year after their relationship began. Many of their fans envied their union, which was a shock following their split. But what could have caused their breakup?

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby's Bachelor in Paradise relationship timeline

Michael made his Bachelor Nation debut in 2021. However, he later quit the show as he could not stand leaving his son, James, alone at home. On the other hand, Danielle Maltby joined the dating series in 2017.

Michael Allio and Danielle's relationship kicked off after Maltby asked him on a one-on-one date during week two of BiP season 8, filmed in the summer of 2022. The duo bonded over their grief of losing their significant other. Michael had lost his wife to cancer, while Danielle also lost her fiance, Nick Haag, in 2011 at age 29.

Michael and Danielle faced profound personal tragedies, which shaped their paths to each other. Photo: @michael_alliol4, @dmmaltby on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Did Michael Allio get engaged to Danielle Maltby?

Danielle and Michael were not engaged while filming the Bachelors in Paradise season finale. However, the ex-couple exchanged romantic words and promised to continue their relationship after the show.

Are Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio still together?

Michael and Danielle are no longer together. They moved on with their respective lives one year after calling off their relationship. In an interview with Cleveland Magazine, Danielle explained why she had to relocate to Cleveland, saying,

I’m someone who has always gone where life takes me, and I’m always open to an adventure. My superpower is that I can make a beautiful life wherever I am.

Where is Michael Allio today?

He is focused on his businesses. He is the founder and managing partner at Allstera, which sells sanitation products and PPE.

He also supports cancer patients and their impacted friends and families through his L4 Project, a charity organization. He also spends quality time with his son, James.

Michael and his son James having a good time. Photo: @michael_alliol4 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What spiked the speculations about Michael and Danielle's split?

Break-up rumours began swirling when fans noticed that the former Bachelor in Paradise couple stopped posting each other on social media. However, while appearing on the She's All Bach podcast, Michael disregarded the speculations by saying they preferred to keep their relationship out of the public eye. He said;

Danielle and I, like, both agree that the only people that should be in our relationship are us two. So, we think just the healthiest way to have a relationship is to keep it private.

The rumours were confirmed when Danielle deleted all her pictures with Michael from her timeline. Michael also deleted some of their posts together.

When did Danielle and Michael break up?

Despite Michael's public announcement in September 2023 that they had called off their relationship, the duo had been apart for two months. Danielle, who is also a neonatal nurse, revealed that Michael called it quits a day after her egg retrieval procedure. She expressed being blindsided about the breakup after a supportive weekend during her egg retrieval procedure.

Michael and Danielle began their romantic journey when they starred in the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise. Photo: @michael_alliol4, @dmmaltby on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Why did Michael and Danielle split up?

The exact reason behind the BiP couple's breakup remains unknown to the public. During an episode of Jason Tartick's Trading Secret podcast on September 18, 2023, Michael announced that he and Danielle were no longer together, saying,

I guess I'll just come out with it: We're not together anymore.

Was Michael Allio and Danielle's split mutual?

Days after their breakup, Danielle came out to share what led to the breakup. She claimed that the breakup was not a mutual agreement, and she was unwilling to delve further into the matter, citing Michael's son as one of the reasons. She said,

Out of respect for the time we shared, the love I have, and honouring the fact there is a child involved, I won't be addressing this further.

What happened to Michael Allio's wife?

Michael and Laura Ritter met while attending Loyola University in Chicago. They dated and married in 2012. Four years later, in September 2016, they welcomed their son, James.

Sadly, Laura was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and she succumbed in 2019. Following his wife's death, Allio launched The L4 Project to support families navigate the complexities that come with a cancer diagnosis.

Michael Allio, his wife Laura and their son James. Laura succumbed to breast cancer. Photo: @michael_alliol4 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Danielle asked Michael on a one-on-one date during the eighth season of Bachelors in Paradise .

. Danielle Maltby is a neonatal nurse.

The duo hit it off right away after their first date and even shared a kiss.

During the season finale of Bachelors in Paradise , Danielle and Michael agreed they were not ready for an engagement but were willing to pursue their relationship outside the show.

, Danielle and Michael agreed they were not ready for an engagement but were willing to pursue their relationship outside the show. Allio announced their split during an episode of Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast.

The duo connected through their shared experiences of tragedy after losing their partners.

Michael has an eight-year-old son named James, whom he shares with his late wife, Laura.

Above is everything you need to know about Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby. The duo first met when they starred in the eighth season of Bachelors in Paradise. Their connection blossomed amid shared experiences of grief, leading to a heartfelt romance that lasted for a year.

