Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber: Full timeline of their romance

Few things, like the Diddy scandal, are more interesting than exclusive scoops on celebrity love affairs nowadays. It is even better when both individuals in the relationship are television stars. Such is the case in the romance between Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper, Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When news broke that Kaia and Jacob were secretly seeing each other, netizens thought it was another of several attempts to create media buzz. After pictures of the duo enjoying beautiful moments surfaced online, they took the rumours more seriously.

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber's romance

Jacob Elordi is an Australia-born television star, while Kaia Gerber is a model and actress whose mother, Cindy Crawford, is a supermodel. After their romance went public, the duo were in the news towards the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Speaking about the relationship in an interview with Vogue, Kaia said:

Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.

Facts about Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber. Photo: Gotham/GC Images on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Timeline of Jacob and Kaia's relationship

Below is a detailed timeline and activities from when the celebrity love birds started dating to when they split.

1 September 2020 – debut sighting in public

As People published, the lovers were sighted for the first time while leaving a restaurant in New York City. The sighting confirmed that Elordi and his previous lover, Zendaya, had broken up and started rumours of his affair with Kaia.

9 September 2020 – PDA in New York

Although the lovers neither confirmed nor denied the rumours at the time, they were seen together in Soho, New York City, about a week after their first public sighting. They had been reportedly inseparable for several weeks, spending time together working out and going to dinners.

11 September - 21 October 2020 – vacationing and more PDA

Jacob and Kaia were reportedly spotted looking happy together in New York, holding hands. Days later, they had a romantic getaway in Mexico before Kaia's parents, confirming the depth of the romance.

By October, the lovers were no longer keeping the romance secret as they were pictured sharing beautiful moments during another vacation in Malibu.

1 November 2020 – official announcement on social media

The posting of Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber's Halloween costumes on social media confirmed their status. According to Vogue, they dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla Presley to the delight of their fans.

14 February 2021 – appreciation on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day in 2021, Kaia shared a picture of a bouquet of roses on her Instagram. She added this caption:

Lucky girl....

16 April 2021 – parental and friends' approval

After seven months of being together, the potential son-in-law had allegedly won over Kaia's parents. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber adore Jacob and consider him a great match for their daughter. The family friends were also on the same page, calling him a heartthrob.

18 May 2021 – interview about the relationship

For the first time, Kaia publicly spoke about her romance with Elordi. She credited the relationship to her new understanding of love and shared how her boyfriend had been influential in helping her nail her acting roles.

26 June - 31 June 2021 – sweet Instagram moments

Kaia shared a now-deleted picture of Jacob on her Instagram page, wishing him a happy birthday. Days later, she was back at it, but this time, she posted a picture of him with a dog.

25 September 2021 – first red-carpet appearance

The couple was spotted together on the red carpet for the first time since they went public with their romance. It was during the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Model Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi spotted walking in Soho in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

30 November 2021 – Jacob dodged questions about the romance

Jacob, who had never been vocal about the relationship, parried an interviewer's inquiry into his relationship with Kaia. This was an attempt to uncover rumours about their love lives.

20 December 2021 – Jacob finally talks about Kaia

Sources like Men's Health confirm their breakup but do not state why.

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber's relationship lasted slightly over a year. This started from their first public sighting in September 2020 to their November 2021 breakup.

What happened with Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi?

Towards the end of 2021, there was speculation that the lovers were no longer together. Kaia's action of deleting pictures of Jacob on her Instagram supported this. The couple neither confirmed nor refuted the rumours, but some sections of the media reported that the breakup was peaceful.

Jacob Elordi's relationship history

Taking a dive into Jacob Elordi's relationships, it is alleged Jacob dated his co-star, Joey King, in Kissing Booth between 2017 and 2019. In 2019, he was rumoured to be dating fellow actress Zendaya from Euphoria. They were often seen together, but neither confirmed the relationship.

Is Jacob Elordi single now?

Jacob Elordi has been dating YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli reportedly on and off, since December 2021.

Kaia Gerber's relationships

One of Kaia Gerber's ex-boyfriends that fans will not soon forget is comedian Pete Davidson. Their romance was loud but brief, happening between 2019 and early 2020. Before then, she allegedly dated Wellington Grant.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at a Time 100 Gala in April 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

According to Teen Vogue, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's relationship is the news in the actress' life right now. Her new man is an actor and even played Elvis Presley in a classic.

Despite being constantly in the spotlight, Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber kept details of their relationship under wraps while it lasted. The former lovers have since moved on and have new partners in their lives.

Source: Briefly News