Jacob Elordi's relationship & girlfriend timeline: Who has he dated?

Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor best known for starring in Euphoria and The Kissing Booth. Beyond his illustrious career, he has often made headlines for dating some of the major A-listers of his time. From co-stars to models and content creators, the heartthrob has caught the eye of a few leading ladies in Hollywood. This article highlights Jacob Elordi's relationship history.

Elordi debuted in 2015 and has since raised his career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Some of his accolades include a BAFTA Award nomination. But with the fame comes a newfound interest in the star’s love life, and many are curious about the woman who won the actor’s heart off-cameras. Keen to know more about Jacob Elordi’s girlfriends?

Jacob Elordi’s profile summary

Full name Jacob Elordi Nickname Jacob Gender Male Date of birth 26 June 1997 Age 27 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater St Kevin’s College and St Joseph’s College Height 6’5’’ (196 cm) Weight 83 kg (183 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Partner Olivia Jade Giannulli Siblings 3 (Michael, Isabelle and Jalynn Elordi) Parents Melissa and John Elordi Profession Actor Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram

Jacob Elordi’s relationships

The Priscilla star has been in several high-profile relationships. Here is a comprehensive summary of Jacob’s dating history.

Olivia Jade Giannulli (December 2021-present)

In December 2021, Jacob was spotted grabbing coffee with the famous YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli. The daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, Jade, was at the centre of the 2019 college admission scandal.

Olivia Jade and Jacob allegedly broke up in August 2022 but had reunited by the next month. In July 2023, a source spoke about Elordi and Olivia’s relationship status during an interview with PEOPLE:

They are 100 per cent going strong.

In January 2024, speculations that the duo had split swarmed again following a report by Us Weekly. However, Entertainment Tonight debunked the rumours, confirming that the pair is still romantically involved.

Kaia Gerber (September 2020-November 2021)

In the fall of 2020, Jacob was linked to model and actress Kaia Gerber after pictures of them holding hands surfaced. The duo made their relationship official in a now-deleted Halloween Instagram photo. In the 2021 Vogue issue, Kaia revealed how happy she was with the actor, saying:

Being with someone I trust and having a steady and safe relationship has opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions. True love is seeing someone.

During an interview with Men’s Health, the Deep Water star praised his girlfriend’s ability to handle difficult situations:

She handles herself well in public. She has taught me how to handle it and deal with it.

Nonetheless, the pair amicably split in November 2021, each moving on to other romantic relationships. A month later, Gerber began dating actor Austin Butler.

Zendaya (August 2019- early 2020)

In August 2019, the rumour mill about Elordi dating his Euphoria co-star Zendaya went into overdrive after they were spotted vacationing in Greece.

However, the actor denied the dating speculations in an interview with GQ Australia, claiming to have shared nothing but a sibling bond with Zendaya:

Zendaya is like a sister to me. She is fantastic, creative, super fun to work with, and caring.

Jacob Elordi and Zendaya were spotted getting cosy at the January 2020 American Australian Arts Award dinner and photographed kissing days later.

The pair’s relationship reportedly fizzled out during the COVID-19 lockdown. Regardless, Elordi congratulated the actress on her first-ever win in September 2020, reflecting that they remained friendly even after the breakup.

Joey King (April 2017-November 2018)

Joey King and Jacob Elordi dated for over a year before they split in 2018. The on-screen stars met on the set of The Kissing Booth. Reflecting on how they became an item, Joey revealed to Bello fascinating details about their relationship in 2018:

Our relationship started as a friendship. Meeting your boyfriend on set is interesting, as you become so close quickly due to the time you spend together. We spent 17 hours together in a day.

However, the power couple called it quits. In a 2020 interview with Howard Stern, King shared that although she does not regret dating Jacob, she could never again be romantically involved with another actor:

It is a good thing we dated because I learnt so many things from him. Dating someone in your field is wonderful, but doing the same thing as your partner is difficult.

FAQs

Jacob’s celebrity status constantly puts his personal life under public scrutiny. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the Hollywood star;

Jacob has been romantically involved with several women. Some of them include actresses Kaia, Joey and Zendaya.

The duo began dating in April 2017 before calling it quits in November 2018. King married producer Steven Piet in 2023.

The Hollywood stars reportedly dated for several months, from August 2019 to early 2020. Zendaya is currently dating her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.

Are Jacob and Olivia still together?

Elordi is currently dating influencer Olivia Jade. The couple has been in an on-off relationship since 2021.

What is Jacob Elordi doing now?

The actor currently appears in The Narrow Road to the Deep North, an Australian drama miniseries that began filming in November 2023.

Jacob Elordi’s relationship history shows his discerning taste in heart matters. His dating escapades have been tabloid fodder, as he has been involved with some of Hollywood's finest stars.

