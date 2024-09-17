A KwaZulu-Natal elderly man who attended a beautiful event was hilariously thirsty for booze

The man saw a champagne that was on his table and called a young gentleman to open it for him

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A KwaZulu-Natal grandpa left the internet in laughter after his hilarious booze request at an event. Images: @andilesthole7

Source: TikTok

A video of an elderly man in KwaZulu-Natal wanting booze mid-event has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @andilesthole7, people are seen sitting in a tent at a beautifully decorated event. It was presumably a wedding. The elderly man saw a bottle of champagne on the table and wanted someone to open it.

The gentleman was not patient and called a young man to open the modern bottle for him. Another video showed him finally drinking the alcohol. One could tell that he was really thirsty from the way he drank it, lol.

KwaZulu-Natal man hilariously pulls funny act at an event

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the elderly man

The video raked over a million views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@MusaDlamini said:

"Such weddings are beautifully blessed ..amakhehla endawo ayisbusiso emcimbini." (eldely people are a blessing at such ceremonies)

@Andile Adrian expressed:

"We all have that one uncle 😂."

@Stewie Griffin joked:

"l doubt he even knows whose getting married 😂😂😂😂😂."

@SanelisiweAsande🌻 wrote:

"I love it when they just welcome them😂😂."

@Kamilla@gopie commented:

"Ohw I love him😅😅."

@Nomonde Mbanjeni shared:

"Me at my friend's wedding 🤣🤣🤣😂."

@London_Lass said:

"Best grandpa in SA🙆🏽😂😂."

@NtombizamaGatsheni felt envious:

"I would love this to happen on my wedding🤣🤣."

@Tshego|Digital Marketing 🧸✨ was entertained:

"Straight to the point 😂😂."

@Tyro0606😎 laughed:

"If u don't have uncle like that 1... Ur lyf is boring shem😂😂😂🤣."

Drunk man hilariously butchers gospel lyrics

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared a video of her drunk brother butchering gospel lyrics.

In the video shared by @nomcebofaithradeb on TikTok, who also uses the name Nomcebo on the app, the intoxicated man picks up his one-year-old niece and starts singing the chorus of a gospel anthem called Way Maker by Leeland. However, the man puts his spin on the words.

