“I’m Still Shocked”: Durban Woman Gets Ride From Weirdly Arranged Cab, Netizens Laugh
- A young lady ordered a ride thinking she would be fetched by a normal car but that was not the case
- The cab that picked her up was hilariously arranged inside, the front passenger seat was looking at the back
- The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and saying the ride gave V class vibes from Temu
A woman ordered a cab, however, she did not expect what arrived to fetch her. Netizens laugh at the situation.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @mashangase_, the hun is seen in the e-hail going to her destination. However, the cab was not arranged like a normal car inside. The passenger seat was facing at the back, lol.
The vehicle that was used as a cab was visibly not in good quality. The front door interior handle was damaged. Therefore one could presume that it was not working and probably that is one of the reasons the chair was turned.
"I'm still shocked."
Durban woman shares hilarious cab ride
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi laughs at the ride
The video gained over 100k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.
@Uthando 🥹💗 asked:
"Are you sure he’s registered??????????? 😭"
@Sahcrid Sells could not believe:
"Ain't no way that's bolt... no ways!"
@Luzuko wondered:
"How did it pass Dekra inspection."
@Nomthandazo Baartman wrote:
"And you still got in ?😢"
@Vusi observed:
"No seatbelt and he must disable passenger airbag. 🙆🏽♂️"
@Akhona Likco Mguca asked:
"Darling is it safe ? 😭😂😂😂😩"
@bonolo mpotoane commented:
"THE SCREAM I’D LET OUT UPON OPENING THE DOOR???? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"
@Frans Pale was in disbelief:
"Bro there is no way💀."
@🇿🇦CommentCreator.RSA🇿🇦↘️🐐 said:
"I'd most likely sit there😌.. wanna see where I came from keh😭😭💀😂."
@Casper368 was entertained:
"Welcome to Kwashu Rocks🥵only the best for u😅😂😂😂."
