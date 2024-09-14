A young lady ordered a ride thinking she would be fetched by a normal car but that was not the case

The cab that picked her up was hilariously arranged inside, the front passenger seat was looking at the back

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and saying the ride gave V class vibes from Temu

A Durban woman was surprised by a passenger seat that was backwards in a cab she requested. Images: @mashangase_/ TikTok, @PeopleImages/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A woman ordered a cab, however, she did not expect what arrived to fetch her. Netizens laugh at the situation.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @mashangase_, the hun is seen in the e-hail going to her destination. However, the cab was not arranged like a normal car inside. The passenger seat was facing at the back, lol.

The vehicle that was used as a cab was visibly not in good quality. The front door interior handle was damaged. Therefore one could presume that it was not working and probably that is one of the reasons the chair was turned.

"I'm still shocked."

Durban woman shares hilarious cab ride

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at the ride

The video gained over 100k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Uthando 🥹💗 asked:

"Are you sure he’s registered??????????? 😭"

@Sahcrid Sells could not believe:

"Ain't no way that's bolt... no ways!"

@Luzuko wondered:

"How did it pass Dekra inspection."

@Nomthandazo Baartman wrote:

"And you still got in ?😢"

@Vusi observed:

"No seatbelt and he must disable passenger airbag. 🙆🏽‍♂️"

@Akhona Likco Mguca asked:

"Darling is it safe ? 😭😂😂😂😩"

@bonolo mpotoane commented:

"THE SCREAM I’D LET OUT UPON OPENING THE DOOR???? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"

@Frans Pale was in disbelief:

"Bro there is no way💀."

@🇿🇦CommentCreator.RSA🇿🇦↘️🐐 said:

"I'd most likely sit there😌.. wanna see where I came from keh😭😭💀😂."

@Casper368 was entertained:

"Welcome to Kwashu Rocks🥵only the best for u😅😂😂😂."

E-hail driver joins passengers in a sing-along session

In another story, Briefly News reported about a cab driver who joined the passengers' fun time.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @ndyblose, a group of passengers are in a cab having a good time. The clients were presumably going or coming from groove. They were singing fun songs. The driver did not let his customers have fun themselves, he joined in and sang in his bass.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News