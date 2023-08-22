Adv Zandile Mshololo could not care less about Zandie Khumalo's constant jabs on social media

The advocate who is on the defence team told the media that she asked if Zandie Khumalo has matric for this very reason

She also stated that Zandi Khumalo should refrain from speaking about the trial as it is still ongoing

Zandie Khumalo might have gotten the attention she ordered as Advocate Zandile Mshololo served it to her on a silver platter. The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial responded after Zandie's latest diss.

Advocate Mshololo said she will not stoop to Zandie's level of being petty online. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumdede

Source: Instagram

Advocate Mshololo breaks silence on 'beef' with Zandie

Speaking to Ilanga, Advocate Mshololo said she is not aware of the noise on social media regarding her role in the Senzo Meyiwa Murder trial.

The advocate said she has no social media accounts and would not know what Zandie Khumalo said.

When she was told of Zandie Khumalo's latest stunt, where she mocked her by buying a dog and said it stinks, Mshololo said she would never stoop to Zandie's level.

“If what I’m doing is a crime, then she should open a case against me.”

Mshololo was also made aware of Zandie's comments in 2022.

“People say whatever they want to say on social media. I will not stoop down to her level...This is why I asked whether she has matric, I noticed this."

Msholo also made mention of Zandie's constant commentary on the ongoing case. She advised her to wait until the dust settles or when the trial has been concluded so she can speak about it.

Zandie Khumalo causes a stir online with her dog post

The Ikhwela singer shared a picture of a dog on social media and said she named it Mlosholo. Her caption alluded to her naming it after a person who many connected the dots and said it was the advocate.

"I bought a dog today, it is ugly and black, and it also stinks. It does not bath, and it has big eyes. It also has no brains, but in the end, it is a dog, right? Its job is to bark, and I named it Mlosholo. all bark and no bite, but it will have to do

