Tyla's hit song Water has debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 67, making it the first South African song to make the chart in in 55 years

South Africans are rejoicing over Tyla's success, but now Babes Wodumo has been dragged into it.

Mzansi celebrates Tyla's success by dragging Babes Wodumo

Babes Wodumo has been mentioned in Tyla's success story by fans desperate for their fave to make a comeback.

X user @2022Africa mentioned the accolades Water is collecting on Spotify after acquiring millions of streams. He claimed that Babes Wodumo reached that milestone five years ago with her hit song Redemption.

"Tyla is now the first South African female artist overall in over five years since Babes Wodumo to receive 50 million streams globally on a song on Spotify."

See the post below:

Tyla makes it to Billboard Hot 100

Tyla's hit song Water debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 67, making it the first South African song to do so in 55 years.

This achievement was once accomplished by the Late Hugh Masekela.

On the Billboard X page, they mentioned that it marks Tyla's "first career entry on the chart."

Mzansi drags Babes Wodumo into the chat

Tyla's Water is breaking records the same way Babes Wodumo's music used to during her heyday.

@thatguy32949605 asked:

"Is it safe to say Tyla is the only female artist in SA to receive 50 million on a solo song?? Babes was a lead feature."

@inmyopinion991 replied:

"Babes really was that girl."

@Okkeeeyy mentioned:

"Bruh, we forget how massive Babes was at the time. This woman was ripping it up on a global stage getting put in international albums. Babes, Moonchild Sanelly, Busiswa… the Gqom era was truly something else."

@SakiSoulM claimed:

'We failed Babes… her life took a wrong turn right in front of our eyes."

@Tumi0209 added:

"What hurts every single time is if Babes had a greet team behind her in her prime, she would have done soooo much. God's gift to mankind."

@theGoliath96 asked:

"You definitely have a better picture of Babes."

@_MarangAletsats said:

"Ncaww, I really wish Babes would return to the game."

Tyla to make a cameo on The Kardashians

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla will be featured in an episode of The Kardashians.

She took to her social media to announce her cameo on the international reality show in pictures. Praise has been pouring in on a daily for the rising star, receiving compliments even from Celebville.

