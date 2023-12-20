Babes Wodumo has taken to Instagram to share pictures of her late husband, Mampintsha

This comes after reports that she has moved on and found love at the hands of another man

The Gqom singer's throwback pictures pulled heartstrings from her fans, who mentioned what they miss about the late Shimora

Babes Wodumo has shared throwback pics of her and Mampintsha. Image: @babeswodumo

Gqom singer Babes Wodumo shared a heartfelt tribute in memory of her late husband, Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo.

Babes posts 2 pictures of Mampintsha

Taking to Instagram on 19 December, Babes Wodumo posted two throwback pictures of Mampintsha. In one of the pictures, she said: "My person." In another one, she said Mampintsha is her soulmate.

These posts come days before the first anniversary of Mampintsha's passing. The Durban-based former Big Nuz singer passed away on 24 December 2022 after he suffered a stroke.

Has Babes Wodumo found love?

Her post also comes in light of a recent picture where she was laid up in another man's chest. This created the impression that she has moved on and found love at the hands of another man.

The picture was shared by Cooking365, where Babes seemingly confirmed she is back in the dating game.

Fans comfort Babes

The emotional posts resonated deeply with her fans. Some shared their sentiments about what they missed about the late Shimora.

ok.make_me_smiile said:

"True definition of Till Death Do Us Apart."

ssaney_ntando said:

"I was just listening to your music guys. Oh, I love you."

shernelle_vdm_tomlinson shared:

"We miss him so much and the music he could be making what a legend."

nelisiwe1557 comforted:

"This will pass Babes, take your time celebrating his life and celebrate yours too. You're still young don’t punish yourself."

lungile07 added:

"He is forever in our heart Baba ka Sponge."

Babes relives Mampintsha's funeral

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo remembered the day she and her family buried her husband, Mampintsha.

Babes Wodumo reminisced about the time she saw her deceased husband in bed and how she slept on his chest for two hours.

An emotional Babes then fell asleep on Instagram Live while her viewers flooded her comments section with worried messages.

