Open Mic signee Master KG celebrated his birthday and announced that he turned 29 years of age

Fans, colleagues and celebrity friends all wished the musician well on his special day

The muso will also be having a birthday party where various stars will be performing on stage

Master KG will be throwing an epic birthday party in celebration of his 29th birthday. Image: @masterkgsa

Open Mic signee Master KG has marked an important date in his calendar. The musician turned 29 years old.

Master KG celebrated his birthday

Award-winning music producer Master KG celebrated his birthday on 31 January. It was his age that left many fans shook.

The star has achieved so much and has amassed a lot of success in the music industry. His smash hit song Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo Zikode recently clocked billions of views on YouTube.

He has numerous chart-topping songs under his belt, the latest being Keneilwe featuring Nkosazana Daughter.

Penning a birthday message for himself, Master KG said:

"The master master was born on this day many, many years agoo. Wanitwa Mos."

Mzansi wishes Master KG a happy birthday

Well-wishes poured in from fans, colleagues, and celebrity friends on his special day. Master KG also planned a birthday celebration, and there will be performances by various stars on stage.

s.eemah_x:

"Happy birthday! God bless you."

nkosazana_daughter:

"Big boss, happy happy birthday."

mpumi_somandla:

"Happy birthday chomi."

sheehama_penda:

"Too more music for 2024 Wanitwa Mos Records Entertainment."

lihle_bliss

"Happy birthday Bhut omdala."

sello_crii

"@masterkgsa May the joy you've spread through your music return to you manifold on this special day. Wishing you a birthday that's as inspiring and filled with joy as the art you create. Happy Birthday! Your talent shines through in every sound you produce."

fl.graphic_images:

"Happy Birthday @masterkgsa. Cheers to more music, happiness and success."

MasterKG responds to song theft claims

In a previous report from Briefly News, Master KG was accused of stealing the song Keneilwe by Magdeline Zungu from the music group Dalom Kids.

The group claimed they wrote the song Celebrate, which is now known as Master KG's song Keneilwe featuring Nkosazana Daughter.

Responding to an X user, Master KG said he has been in the music industry for a long time and that he could not be this reckless.

