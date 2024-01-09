Music vocalist Lady Du shared on social media that she is planning something big for her birthday this year

The star shared a lengthy, heartfelt post on social media that her fans should save the week of the 25 May on their calendars

Lady Du's fans flooded her comment section and shared that they can't wait for her birthday

Lady Du hinted on social media that she is planning something massive for her birthday celebration. Image: @ladydu_sa

Songwriter and vocalist Lady Du, who expanded her business empire not so long ago, recently shared her plans for her birthday this year.

Lady Du hints at her massive birthday celebration

The Tjina hitmaker recently reflected on her music career journey, and she also shared a lengthy post on Instagram hinting that she will be having a massive birthday celebration on her birthday week. The star wrote:

"Good morning, this is a post of a completely new person, one that will be doing big things this year!!!! Please remember this post and kindly save the week of the 25th of may on your calendar!!!! We are going big this year for my birthday celebration. I actually feel like crying nje writing this post."

Fans can't wait to see what Lady Du has in store for them

Shortly after the Tjina hitmaker shared the post on her Instagram page, her fans flooded her comment section, sharing that they couldn't wait for her to share what she has in store for them. See some of the comments below:

therealgogmint_sa wrote:

"@ladydu_sa I’ll be there."

khanya_greens said:

"Yes honey."

soilsista responded:

"Looking forward."

mapule.dirane replied:

"Si ON."

luyanda_4646 shared:

"Wawa."

breythulane commented:

"Wawa."

Lady Du receives support for her hair salon

In more Lady Du updates, Briefly News wrote that she opened her beauty salon, Wawa Beauty Salon, recently in KwaThema in Springs and caught online reactions to the singer's hair salon after sharing the price list with impressed netizens:

thando.urs sad:

"Sbonge we're on our way."

Mr JazziQ recently popped by the salon for a manicure, and Lady Du thanked the musician for his immense support.

