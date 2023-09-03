Kabelo Mabalane took to Instagram to mark an important day in his lifestyle change, as he is now more of a pastor

The musician was one of South Africa's best, and he lived a life of partying in stark contrast to his current life

Kabelo Mabalane is not better known as Gail Mabalane's doting husband and father with two kids, Zoe Leano and Khumo Mabalane

Fans of Kwaito star turned pastor Kabelo Mbalane were delighted after seeing a celebratory post on his Instagram. The Kwaito star made a post commemorating turning over a new leaf.

Kabelo Mabalane and Gail Mabalane celebrated after the Kwaito icon, now pastor, clocked two decades of sobriety. Image: @kabelomabalane

Gail Mabalane and other netizens showed Kabelo Mbalane unwavering support on the socials. Many commented with sweet wishes for the musician's health.

Kabelo Mabalane celebrates sobriety

Briefly News reported that Kabelo Mabalane spent R2 million fuelling his drug addiction. That is all in the past, as Kabelo Mabalane marked 21 years sober.

The preacher posted on Instagram, giving credit to God for his sobriety. See the post:

Gails Mabalane gives Kabelo Mabalane his flowers

Kabelo Mabalane and Gail Mabalane have been married for 10 years. Gail gushed over her husband's post.

She expressed her love and wrote:

"A whole adult! God is faithful my skat. I’m so proud of you! 143❤️."

Fans congratulate Kabalo Mabalane

Netizens commented on Kabelo's post. Many said they were inspired and that he was being a good role model. Some admitted they were on their own sobriety journey.

nkqoza said:

"I needed to see this… for me it will be 30 days on Monday the 4th of September. Not easy at all but determined and by God’s grace ndiyaya ku 21 years nam. Congratulations."

kamogelo_moroeng commented:

"Well done and God is good .. iIm on the journey, not easy , praying so hard."

afrotraction_ wrote:

"Glory to God, well done king."

dr_moruti added:

"We thank God."

thabanimagubane gushed:

"You’re a good example brother. One post I remember from you back in the day was captioned: 'It’s not good for a man to die, having never challenged himself '. That was a life-changer. Myself and many others look up to you."

