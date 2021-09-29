Actress Refilwe Modiselle Shares Why She Left Radio: "Host Made It a Nightmare"

Media personality and actress Refilwe Modiselle has reflected on her harrowing experience at one of South Africa's biggest ethnic radio stations

The model said her time at Motsweding FM, where she joined the afternoon drive team in 2018, was enveloped in hostility

Modiselle made the revelations when she spoke to Mo Flava on the popular #CelebCatchUp segment on the Morning Flava

Model and actress Refilwe Modiselle has opened up about her "hellish" experience behind the mic of one of South Africa's biggest ethnic radio stations, Motsweding FM.

According to Youth Village, Modiselle joined the Motsweding afternoon drive team in April 2018, eager to show off her radio presenting skills.

Actress Refilwe Modiselle has spoken out on her toxic experience being a radio co host. Image: @refilwemodiselle.

Source: Instagram

The media personality was drafted after the station made flagship changes to its host lineup. Her appointment came around the same time another Mzansi household name in actor Rapulana Seiphemo was given the nod.

This caused a major upset among the station's devout listeners, who weren't keen on TV personalities providing entertainment on the airwaves.

Toxic environment to blame for departure

She worked alongside award-winning radio personality Lucky Tlale. However, speaking on the popular #CelebCatchUp segment on Metro FM's The Morning Flava breakfast show on Monday, Modiselle hinted that her stay was riddled with toxicity.

Responding to a listener's question around what transpired, she said her former co-host created a hostile environment, leading to "everything becoming toxic."

Modiselle added that although she showed the willingness to learn, the radio jock did not give her the platform to spread her wings.

